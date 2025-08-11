CISF personnel to be posted in Parliament on permanent basis

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which has taken over the security of the Parliament complex, will have its personnel posted permanently, with officials aware of the matter saying this will be in the lines of the earlier watch and ward staff, who were posted in the complex for years and had become known faces. The Parliament security, which was earlier handled jointly by CRPF, PSS and Delhi Police, was handed to CISF in January last year (HT Photo)

This security apparatus will be different from the one adopted by CISF at airport and metro stations, where the duty roster changes every day. The move, the officials said, will ensure CISF personnel on duty at different areas within the Parliament complex become known faces to the lawmakers, and avoid controversies such as the one witnessed recently in the House.

Last week, during the ongoing monsoon session, the government and opposition locked horns over the presence of CISF in the Parliament complex. Congress president and leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge complained to deputy chairman Harivansh about the presence of CISF personnel inside the house. The government, however, said that the new marshals (unarmed) of CISF are under the Parliament security and function under the same rules.

Since the beginning of the ongoing session, CISF personnel have also been posted as marshals (earlier the marshals were from the watch and ward staff of the Parliamentary Security Service).

An officer said that the earlier watch and ward staff, who were not from any paramilitary force or police, have been designated to non-security duties within the Parliament complex. They were working within Parliament for several years and were known faces to the political leaders.

“Due to the recent controversy, it has been decided to have the same teams posted in the same places for a longer time. The watch and ward staff personnel of the Parliamentary Security Services (PSS) were posted permanently there, some even for decades. This is why they were recognised by all parliamentarians and the issue never arose,” the officer said, declining to be named.

“Unlike the security status at airport or metro, where personnel are changed regularly, having the same faces in Parliament every day and during each session will ensure that they are recognised and there is no problem,” the officer added.

There are nearly 2,500 CISF personnel posted within the complex, including two units of the fire unit. “The duties of the personnel at the main gates and periphery may be changed regularly but those at the durbar hall or functioning as marshals won’t be changed. These are the ones who regularly interact with leaders. This will ensure familiarity and is the best way to avoid any confusion. The faces within Parliament may have changed but they are all reporting to the Parliament staff only. They work under the same rules as the earlier watch and ward staff,” the officer said, adding that CISF marshals will only enter the hall of a House on being called by the speaker or chairman.

The Parliament security, which was earlier handled jointly by CRPF, PSS and Delhi Police, was handed to CISF in January last year against the backdrop of a massive security breach reported at the high-security complex on December 13, 2023.