New Delhi, A citizens' delegation on Monday set out for the office of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav in Jor Bagh, seeking an urgent meeting over the air pollution crisis, and demanding that they be allowed to meet the authorised officials. Citizens' delegation sets out for environment minister's office, seeks meeting on air pollution

The delegation, comprising AISA president Neha Bora and environment and student activists Bhavreen Kandhari, Urvashi Prasad and Ashish Jacob, had written to Yadav on November 12 seeking an appointment with the minister to discuss the air pollution situation.

In a statement, the group said that Pazhaniyandi Velayudhanpillai, Director, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, replied to the email three days later, saying the minister was leading a delegation at the COP31 climate conference in Turkey.

Questioning the delay in receiving the response and the non-mention of any proposed date for the meeting, the delegation said the minister's office failed to address its request for an appointment.

"While Bhupender Yadav leads a delegation at COP31, who leads India's fight against air pollution?" the delegation asked.

The group said it would seek to meet officials at the ministry and discuss the measures being taken to tackle air pollution across the country. It would also seek an appointment with the minister on his return.

People supporting the cause gathered at the Second Avenue in Lodhi Colony, demanding that the delegation be allowed to meet the authorised people.

Activists of the All India Students' Association also joined the protest, holding placards, including one that read, "Remember a clear Delhi sky?"

The delegation said Yadav must address concerns over the deteriorating air quality and spell out the government's response to the public health crisis.

"The fight for clean air deserves answers and action," it said, asserting that the minister must remain accountable even when travelling abroad.

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