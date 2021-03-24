CJI Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor

Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on Wednesday sent a letter to the government recommending the appointment of Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana as the next CJI and handed over a copy of the recommendation to Justice Ramana.

CJI SA Bobde is due to retire on April 23.

The development comes after the Centre asked the CJI to recommend his successor with a little less than a month before his retirement, according to news agency PTI.

Now, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will put the CJI's recommendation before PM Modi, who will advice the President in the matter of appointment.

Justice NV Ramana is the senior-most judge in the top court after Chief Justice Bobde and has a tenure till August 26, 2022. He is scheduled to take over charge as the 48th CJI on April 24.

He hails from Andhra Pradesh and was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in June 2000. He served as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court before being appointed to the Supreme Court in February 2014.

Justice Bobde was sworn in as the 47th CJI in November 2019, succeeding Justice (retired) Ranjan Gogoi.