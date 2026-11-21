Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and co-convenor Saurav Das on Saturday announced a public meeting in Goa's Panjim Convention Centre, to be held on Sunday, November 22.

Abhijeet Dipke, right, founder of Cockroach Janta Party, and Saurav Das, party convener, have announced public meeting in Goa (AP/File) more less

Taking to Instagram, both leaders said they would be present at the meeting and the forum would be open to the youth of Goa to discuss their issues. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4pm.

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"I request you all to please be there so we can discuss the issues of Goa and issues that matter to the youth of Goa," Dipke said in a video.

Saurav Das also posted a video on Instagram, saying he would be looking forward to what the youth of Goa has to say. “The stage will be yours, we want to listen to you. Kya bolti Goa is what we want to find out,” Das said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to news agency PTI, Goa-based leader Afreen Shaikh said the initiative would provide a platform for people to raise local concerns and help the youth identify issues requiring intervention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to news agency PTI, Goa-based leader Afreen Shaikh said the initiative would provide a platform for people to raise local concerns and help the youth identify issues requiring intervention. {{/usCountry}}

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Not just Das and Dipke, CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka will also be present at the convention centre, she said. "The CJP's nationwide campaign 'Kya Bolti Public' will start from Goa under the state-level theme 'Challa Kitem, Goa'. People always ask where the youth are and what they are doing. Now the youth is here, and we want to listen to people about the issues they want us to work on," she was quoted as saying.

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"Everyone, irrespective of party ideologies, can attend the program to be held at Panaji Convention Centre on Sunday. It will not be restricted to any particular subject, as Goa faces several issues concerning land, public safety, transportation, labour rights and education, among others," Shaikh added.

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The outfit earlier engaged with the youth in Kerala as part of its ‘Jantar Mantar at Kochi’ protest meeting called on November 7.

The stir came days after Dipke was granted conditional bail following a detention and subsequent arrest on his way to Connaught Place in October. One of the primary conditions of his bail bond was to ensure there is no breach of peace on his end for a period of one year.

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Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were also released after a seven-day judicial custody in connection with the breach of Jantar Mantar, a denotified protest site.