CJP announces zonal appointments, coordination committees in 10 states and regions

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday announced appointments of zonal in-charges and constituted state and regional coordination committees in 10 states and regions as part of its organisational expansion. Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, CJP subsequently developed into a youth-led mobilisation platform focusing on unemployment and examination irregularities. (PTI)

Kshitij Pagar has been appointed West Zone in-charge and Dr Vivek Sangwan North Zone in-charge. Muhammad Junaid and Geegraj Jorli have been named members of the North Zone Coordination Committee.

The outfit has also constituted coordination committees for Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Haryana, Jharkhand, the Northeast, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand.

UP committee has 16 members The Uttar Pradesh committee has 16 members, Maharashtra 15, Jharkhand 14, the Northeast 14, Bihar 13, West Bengal 12, Haryana six, Rajasthan five, Uttarakhand six and Jammu and Kashmir four.

The committees will coordinate the outfit's activities in their respective regions and work towards expanding its grassroots presence, according to a press release.

The CJP emerged as a satirical online initiative in May this year after remarks by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant referring to unemployed young people as "cockroaches". Founded by Abhijeet Dipke, it subsequently developed into a youth-led mobilisation platform focusing on unemployment and examination irregularities.

The outfit organised a 36-day agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak, demanding accountability and the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who stepped down on July 25.

It has since taken up other issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The outfit had also extended support to the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally in Delhi against the revision exercise.