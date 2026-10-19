CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended by two days; Delhi Police cite ‘peace, tranquillity’ concerns

A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Monday extended the judicial custody of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by two days over allegations that they breached security and entered Jantar Mantar during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Delhi Police had sought further custody of the duo, claiming their release could disrupt “peace and tranquility.” Follow LIVE updates here.
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
However, CJP’s legal team countered the apprehension, arguing that there was not an iota of evidence to suggest that the duo posed any threat or that their release would disturb public order.
Deep Dive
Why was Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended?
Delhi Police argued that their release could disturb “peace and tranquillity.” The two CJP leaders were accused of breaching security and entering Jantar Mantar after it was de-notified as a protest site.
Why did CJP allege that the release of Das and Ranka was being delayed?
CJP said police had not accepted the surety bonds submitted for the duo and were delaying their release. Delhi Police denied there was a delay and said the bonds were faulty and procedure had to be followed.
Why did Delhi Police file an FIR related to the magistrate hearing Das and Ranka’s case?
Police said the Special Executive Magistrate received threatening messages and lodged an FIR alleging criminal intimidation and threats. CJP representatives disputed the account and accused authorities of using the issue to delay the proceedings.
Powered ByAsk HT
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police on October 13after entering Jantar Mantar by jumping over its locked gates, a day after the site was de-notified as a protest site.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Shortly after the detention, Ranka shared a video on his X handle showing himself, Das and the outfit's national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, climbing the locked gates and entering the venue. Police personnel present at the site then intervened and took hold of them.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Shortly after the detention, Ranka shared a video on his X handle showing himself, Das and the outfit's national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, climbing the locked gates and entering the venue. Police personnel present at the site then intervened and took hold of them.
{{/usCountry}}
Last week, SEM sent the duo to five days of judicial custody after the Delhi Police argued that “there was a presumption that the accused might carry out a crime” if released.
Utkarsh Anand is the National Legal Editor at Hindustan Times, where he leads the newspaper's coverage of the Supreme Court, constitutional law, the judiciary and the Union law ministry. He joined Hindustan Times in 2020 after stints at Press Trust of India (PTI), The Indian Express and CNN-News18, and has over two decades of experience reporting on law, governance and public policy. His work has focussed on some of India's most consequential constitutional and legal developments, including the Supreme Court's judgments on Article 370, marriage equality, decriminalisation of homosexuality, the Babri Masjid dispute, electoral reforms and judicial appointments. He specialises in making complex legal proceedings and judgments accessible to readers while examining their wider social and political impact. Beyond daily reportage, Utkarsh has led investigative projects and enterprise reporting that have shaped public debate and prompted institutional responses. His work has received several journalism awards, including the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award. As National Legal Editor, he has also played a key role in expanding Hindustan Times' legal journalism footprint, mentoring reporters and strengthening coverage across platforms. A Chevening South Asia Journalism Programme Fellow, Utkarsh regularly writes analyses on the judiciary and constitutional issues, and his reporting is widely followed by lawyers, judges, policymakers, academics and readers seeking clarity on India's evolving legal landscape.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended by two days; Delhi Police cite ‘peace, tranquillity’ concerns
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks