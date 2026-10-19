CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended by two days; Delhi Police cite ‘peace, tranquillity’ concerns

A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Monday extended the judicial custody of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka by two days over allegations that they breached security and entered Jantar Mantar during protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The legal team of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at the Mandir Marg Police Station for the bail hearing of the party's co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)

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Delhi Police had sought further custody of the duo, claiming their release could disrupt “peace and tranquility.” Follow LIVE updates here.

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However, CJP’s legal team countered the apprehension, arguing that there was not an iota of evidence to suggest that the duo posed any threat or that their release would disturb public order.

Deep Dive Why was Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka’s judicial custody extended? Delhi Police argued that their release could disturb “peace and tranquillity.” The two CJP leaders were accused of breaching security and entering Jantar Mantar after it was de-notified as a protest site. Why did CJP allege that the release of Das and Ranka was being delayed? CJP said police had not accepted the surety bonds submitted for the duo and were delaying their release. Delhi Police denied there was a delay and said the bonds were faulty and procedure had to be followed. Why did Delhi Police file an FIR related to the magistrate hearing Das and Ranka’s case? Police said the Special Executive Magistrate received threatening messages and lodged an FIR alleging criminal intimidation and threats. CJP representatives disputed the account and accused authorities of using the issue to delay the proceedings.

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das and national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were detained by the Delhi Police on October 13 after entering Jantar Mantar by jumping over its locked gates, a day after the site was de-notified as a protest site.

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{{^usCountry}} Shortly after the detention, Ranka shared a video on his X handle showing himself, Das and the outfit's national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, climbing the locked gates and entering the venue. Police personnel present at the site then intervened and took hold of them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shortly after the detention, Ranka shared a video on his X handle showing himself, Das and the outfit's national organisation in-charge, Ajinkya Shinde, climbing the locked gates and entering the venue. Police personnel present at the site then intervened and took hold of them. {{/usCountry}}

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Last week, SEM sent the duo to five days of judicial custody after the Delhi Police argued that “there was a presumption that the accused might carry out a crime” if released.