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CJP protest LIVE: When and where will ‘cockroaches’ seek Bar Council chair Manan Mishra's resignation today?

By Aryan Mudgal
Aug 20, 2026, 07:43:40 IST

CJP protest LIVE: ‘Legal cockroaches’ will hold a protest against Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Mishra at 10am today, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das announced on Wednesday.

CJP protest LIVE: CJP co-convenor Saurav Das announced a protest call against BCI chairman Manan Mishra over the NALSAR enrolment row. (Sanjeev Verma via HT/ANI)
CJP protest LIVE: CJP co-convenor Saurav Das announced a protest call against BCI chairman Manan Mishra over the NALSAR enrolment row. (Sanjeev Verma via HT/ANI)

CJP protest LIVE: ‘Legal cockroaches’ will hold a protest against Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Mishra at 10am today (August 20), Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das said on Wednesday....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 20 Aug 2026, 07:40:59 AM IST

    CJP protest LIVE: Bombay Bar Association condemns BCI chairman's actions

    CJP protest LIVE: The Bombay Bar Association on Wednesday “strongly condemned” the actions taken by BCI chairman Manan Mishra on August 13 against NALSAR students, while calling his apology “clearly belated.”

    In a letter dated August 18 (Tuesday), the Association said the apology was an “attempt to assuage the situation” and not a “true expression of remorse”, saying Mishra “ought to have resigned” as the BCI chairman.

  • 20 Aug 2026, 07:29:13 AM IST

    CJP protest LIVE: BCI chairman Manan Mishra's apology over NALSAR controversy

    CJP protest LIVE: In a statement issued on Independence Day, Mishra apologised to law students after facing criticism over the decision.

    He said recent developments had caused concern among students and expressed regret if any of his words or communications had hurt their feelings.

    "If anything connected with the present controversy, any of my words, or letter, has hurt the feelings of our law students, I sincerely regret and apologise for the same.

    There should be no hesitation in saying so. An expression of regret is not a matter of prestige or ego. It is simply an acknowledgement that the feelings and concerns of our students matter," the statement said.

  • 20 Aug 2026, 07:26:09 AM IST

    CJP protest LIVE: CJI Surya Kant slams BCI's move, backs students' right to protest

    CJP protest LIVE: The chief justice said the Council had “no business” interfering with the students’ right to protest. He also said the court would not allow students to be stopped from expressing their concerns through lawful and peaceful protests.

    He further restrained the BCI and all state bar councils from taking punitive or criminal action against students or faculty members of any national law university or university in connection with the matter.

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court admitted a petition seeking directions to prevent the BCI from issuing such directives in the future and issued a notice to the Council.

  • 20 Aug 2026, 07:23:40 AM IST

    CJP protest LIVE: Why is BCI chairman Manan Mishra under fire

    CJP protest LIVE: Mishra is under fire over an order that was later withdrawn, directing state bar councils not to enrol the current batch of NALSAR graduates as advocates.

    Hours after issuing the directive, the Bar Council of India withdrew it following an uproar on social media and a protest threat by Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke.

    Chief Justice of India Surya Kant later came down heavily on the BCI over the order, saying it was a "dialogue between students and me".

  • 20 Aug 2026, 07:14:24 AM IST

    CJP protest LIVE: When and where will the protest take place?

    CJP protest LIVE: The protest by “legal cockroaches” will take place at 10am today at the Bar Council of India office in New Delhi.

  • 20 Aug 2026, 07:02:56 AM IST

    CJP protest LIVE: ‘Legal cockroaches’ to demand Bar Council chairman's resignation

    CJP protest LIVE: ‘Legal cockroaches’ will hold a protest against Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Mishra at 10am today (August 20), Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das said on Wednesday.

    The protesters will demand Mishra's resignation over the controversy surrounding the BCI's intervention in the NALSAR University of Law enrolment.

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