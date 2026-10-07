‘Pack your bags, will be long fight’: CJP's Saurav Das intimates Delhi police about Oct 10 protest at Jantar Mantar against CEC

Cockroach Janta Party's co-convener Saurav Das formally intimated the Delhi Police on Wednesday about the proposed October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and for reforms in the Election Commission of India.

All India Students' Association president Neha Bora said that it was time to desert the Bharatiya Janata Party, which they have accused of colluding with the ECI over the SIR issue. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said that they are expecting a large crowd and have informed the Delhi police accordingly as he reiterated the pressure group's “Dilli Chalo” call.

“We reached the Parliament Street Police Station, and I handed them a formal letter. We informed them that the 'Cockroach Janta Party' and the youth of the entire nation, all these 'cockroaches’, are set to gather at Jantar Mantar on October 10. We asked them to maintain law and order, cooperate with us, and make necessary traffic arrangements. We have provided this formal intimation,” Das said as he addressed the media.

Track live updates of row over CEC Gyanesh Kumar here.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have submitted the formal notification and have received the acknowledgement copy from the Delhi Police. Based on our discussions, they also obtained an undertaking from us, and we completed all the required formalities for it. We hope the Delhi Police will cooperate,” he added. ‘Pack your bags, this will be a long fight’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have submitted the formal notification and have received the acknowledgement copy from the Delhi Police. Based on our discussions, they also obtained an undertaking from us, and we completed all the required formalities for it. We hope the Delhi Police will cooperate,” he added. ‘Pack your bags, this will be a long fight’ {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Das also urged people to “pack their bags” and join the protest, saying that it will be a “long fight”.

He said that even if Gyanesh Kumar resigns, they will not bow down and will stay firm on their demand of the reforms in the Election Commission of India.

The protest call comes amid uproar over alleged irregularities in decisions taken by the poll body, particularly the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: ‘Mom cried as if I was heading to war zone’: Abhijeet Dipke on leaving home for anti-EC stirs

“Even if Gyanesh Kumar resigns, we will not bow down. We want proper reforms in election commission. Otherwise, the ECI will never be fair...We have to ensure that Kumar resigns and he is arrested. We want systemic reforms, freezing SIR, probing illegal decisions during SIR. Government should ensure people like Kumar don't sit at such position. Otherwise we won't return. I want everyone to come. Pack your bags. It will be a long fight,” he said.

‘Time to desert the BJP’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

All India Students' Association president Neha Bora said that it was time to desert the Bharatiya Janata Party, which they have accused of colluding with the ECI over the SIR issue.

“We are all on one side. Student organisations, INDIA bloc and others. On the other side, only ECI and BJP are there. BJP is taking help of ECI and police. We just want to reach out to all political parties, student organisations and groups because we know our fight will be strengthened by the masses. On October 10th, all of us from different organisations will join the protest. The last time all of us were all on same page, the cabinet minister had to resign. We will show the same unity and struggle for the movement,” she said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“If there was a time to desert the BJP, it is now. If you want to be side with the right side of history, leave the BJP. Take the lead from Dharmendra Pradhan. Take the lead from Gyanesh Kumar. Desert the BJP camp,” she added.

What are CJP's 3 demands

CJP has put forth three demands for the October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar, saying that all of them are “non-negotiable”.

The demands are -

"1. Gyanesh Kumar must resign, and criminal proceedings must be initiated against him.

2. Freeze SIR, halt upcoming elections, restore the January 2025 voters list, and order an independent inquiry.

3. Repeal the 2023 ECI appointments law and establish an independent, credible selection process."