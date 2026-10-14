CJP's Dipke calls on supporters to gather at Delhi's CP with tricolour on October 16

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on "patriots" to gather on Friday at Central Park in Delhi's business hub Connaught Place with the national flag, alleging that CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have been "jailed only for unfurling the tricolour".

The CJP members, holding the tricolour, had raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (File Photo/AFP)

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"We will show that waving a tiranga is not a crime," Dipke said on X on Wednesday and asked those who cannot come to Delhi to carry out 'tiranga marches' in their cities. He expressed apprehension that he may also be jailed. Follow live updates on the Delhi protests here.

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The call comes on a day when Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a protest area.

Deep Dive When and where did Abhijeet Dipke ask supporters to gather with the tricolour? Dipke called on supporters to gather at 5 pm on October 16 at Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi, carrying the national flag. He also urged people outside Delhi to hold tiranga marches in their cities. Why were CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka sent to judicial custody? Police alleged that Das and Ranka entered Jantar Mantar after it had been denotified as a protest site and violated peace bonds they had signed. A Special Executive Magistrate sent them to five days of judicial custody. What did Rahul Gandhi say about the CJP leaders’ tricolour protest? Rahul Gandhi said that waving the tricolour during a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar was not a crime. He described jailing the young activists for it as an act of cowardice.

The CJP members, holding the tricolour, had raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar before they were taken away by police personnel on Tuesday. The outfit said that they had "reclaimed" Jantar Mantar and their right to protest.

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"As you know, Saurav and Ashu have been jailed only for unfurling the tricolour. I urge all patriots who love the tricolour to come to Central Park, Connaught Place at 5 pm on October 16 with the national flag. We will show that waving a tiranga is not a crime," Dipke said.

"Those who cannot come to Delhi, take out tiranga marches in your cities in the evening, and show that the tricolour is our pride," he said.

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"I also may be jailed after this, but I am not worried. Tricolour is my pride and I will raise it," the CJP founder added.

Their associate Ajinkya Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months and released on a personal bond and a surety of ₹5,000, police said.

The three were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate on Wednesday morning.