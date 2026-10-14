‘Don’t need outsiders interfering in our country's affairs’, says Dipke on singer Mary Millben's ‘US donors’ remark

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday reacted to singer Mary Millben's allegations of the outfit being funded by donors in the US. In an X post, the CJP founder asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “seeking support of Americans to discredit Indians". Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned the right of foreign nationals to interfere in India’s internal affairs (ANI/Mary Millben) He further questioned the right of foreign nationals to interfere in India’s internal affairs, saying Indians were “more than capable” of dealing with their own issues. “Why is Modi seeking the support of Americans to discredit his own countrymen? Who gave foreign nationals the right to interfere in India’s internal affairs?" Dipke wrote. “We are more than capable of dealing with our own issues. We don’t need outsiders interfering in our country’s affairs,” he added.

Dipke’s reaction comes hours after Millben alleged that CJP was being funded by donors in the US who oppose PM Modi and urged young Indians to organise and peacefully protest against the outfit. “To all the beautiful young patriots in India: This is not the time to be silent,” Millben wrote in a post on X, naming Abhijeet Dipke and the CJP. She alleged that they were “being funded by donors in the US who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your future under his leadership”. “Do not fear, my young patriots. Your Prime Minister, who has served India for 25 years, 12 years as Prime Minister, elected three consecutive terms, is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country,” she wrote.