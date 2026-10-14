Harvard vs Harvard: Support from one, criticism from another over Delhi protests

A group of 44 Harvard scholars and professionals on Wednesday raised concerns over what they described as attacks on India's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, asserting that while dissent is a right, questioning institutional credibility without evidence is not. On Saturday, October 10, about 41,000 security personnel turned the Capital into a fortress on Saturday to thwart the planned protest and launched an unprecedented clampdown that saw the detention of 7,000 people and left large chunks of Delhi deserted. (File/ANI)

In a statement, the signatories, who identified themselves as concerned citizens of India, the world's oldest and largest democracy, said descriptions of the country as being under “siege” and constitutional authorities as “thieves” or “compromised” raised serious questions about attempts to erode public trust in democratic institutions.

The signatories include lawyers, policymakers, civil servants, scientists and academicians.

"We are deeply concerned by the negative public discourse and concerted campaign against India's constitutional institutions, including the Election Commission, the Supreme Court, the office of the Honourable Chief Justice of India, and Parliament," the statement said, reported news agency PTI.

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The signatories reiterated that while dissent is a fundamental democratic right, making unsubstantiated allegations that damage the credibility of institutions is not. They said the statement was issued out of a sense of responsibility, adding that silence in such circumstances should not be mistaken for indifference.

The statement, titled “Constitutional Responsibility, Rule of Law, and Institutional Integrity”, also flagged concerns over reports that Harvard University's name was being used to lend legitimacy to a political campaign without proper authorisation.

The scholars said actions taken by law enforcement agencies to maintain public order should be subject to fair scrutiny, but argued that sweeping allegations and abusive language could not replace evidence, due process or accountability.

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“The dignity of public servants and the offices they hold must be respected. The Constitution, rule of law, and civil liberties must be respected at all times, not just when it suits our interests,” the statement said.

“Our commitment must remain to the Constitution, not convenience; to justice, not selective outrage; and to democratic institutions, not the politics of accusation,” it added.

Harvard alumni condemn ‘police brutality’ This statement comes days after another group of Harvard alumni condemned "police brutality, unlawful detention, and violations of constitutional rights of all peaceful protestors" in Delhi during the protest held on October 10 against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision exercise. The statement was signed by 100 Harvard University alumni.

On Saturday, October 10, about 41,000 security personnel turned the Capital into a fortress on Saturday to thwart the planned protest and launched an unprecedented clampdown that saw the detention of 7,000 people and left large chunks of Delhi deserted.