4 cops among several injured in Jodhpur clashes, CM appeals for 'brotherhood'

Shortly after clashes were reported in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, chief minister Ashok Gehlot in a late-night tweet said the incident was ‘unfortunate’. Internet services have been temporarily suspended in the area, news agency ANI reported. “It is unfortunate that tension has been triggered due to the clash between two groups at Jalori Gate, Jodhpur. The administration has been instructed to maintain peace and order at all costs,” the chief minister wrote in Hindi. In another post on Tuesday morning, he made an appeal: “Respecting the tradition of love and brotherhood of Jodhpur, Marwar, I make a touching appeal to all to maintain peace and cooperate in creating law and order."

Four cops were among several injured in the violence.

The clashes were reported as Rajasthan prepared to mark Eid, celebrated by Muslims, and Akshaya Tritiya, a Hindu festival, being celebrated across the country on Tuesday.

Reports said police personnel were also attacked after stones were thrown and two groups were locked in a fight. “The situation is under control, flag march will be held. Action will be taken according to the law. Police personnel received minor injuries. We're looking into it (on flag hosting incident),” Navjyoti Gogoi, Police Commissioner, Jodhpur, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“All 2G/3G/4G/ Data (Mobile Internet), bulk SMS/MMS/Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media services through Internet service providers (except voice calls, broadband Internet, leased lines have been temporarily suspended till further orders in the entire Jodhpur district,” read an order by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, ANI reported.

Tensions have broken out in Jodhpur - a top tourist destination in Rajasthan - as several other states are alert after the country saw violence last month when Ram Navami Jayanti processions were carried out in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bengal among other states.

In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, heavy security remains deployed after the district witnessed violence on Hanuman Jayanti.

(With inputs from ANI)

