Cloudy morning in Delhi as IMD warns of thunderstorm, gusty winds to continue

New Delhi: A day after the Capital was hit by an intense thunderstorm, cloudy skies lingered on Saturday morning, with the India meteorological department’s (IMD) yellow alert still in place, warning of possible thunderstorms and lightning. Light rainfall or drizzle is possible over isolated parts of Delhi in the next two hours. (PTI)

“Very light to light rain is possible on Saturday as well. A thunderstorm along with lightning and strong surface winds of speed 20-30 kmph, gusting to 40 kmph, might accompany,” an IMD official said.

According to IMD’s forecast at 9.44 am, light rainfall or drizzle is possible over isolated parts of Delhi in the next two hours.

The IMD has also forecast light rain and strong gusty winds to continue throughout the next week, although no additional alerts have been issued yet.

On Saturday morning, the minimum temperature was 22.2°C, 2.5°C below the normal. This was however a 3.7°C rise from the minimum recorded a day before.

The IMD has forecast that the maximum temperature will remain around 33–35°C on Saturday, rise on Sunday, and then dip again to 30–32°C on Monday.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘moderate’ category. The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 152 (moderate) at 9 am on Saturday, showing little change from Friday’s 24-hour average AQI of 145 (moderate).

The Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi has forecast that the AQI will remain in the ‘moderate’ category at least until Monday.

“The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category from Saturday to Monday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the moderate to poor category,” the AQEWS bulletin said on Saturday morning.