IMD issues rainfall alert for parts of Maha, Pune likely to experience light rainfall on May 4-5

After experiencing ‘above normal’ temperatures for over two weeks, the state is likely to get some respite from the scorching heat with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a drop in temperature as well as rainfall in several areas of the state from May 3. A yellow alert for rainfall has been issued for north-central Maharashtra, Vidarbha and parts of Konkan between May 3 and 5. Whereas Pune city is likely to experience light rainfall on May 4 and 5. In Pune, we are expecting light category rainfall along with cloudy weather. The temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius in the city, says official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD Pune, said, “In Pune, we are expecting light category rainfall along with cloudy weather. The temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius in the city.”

This year, both the state and Pune city have been experiencing ‘above normal’ temperatures. Pune recorded daytime temperatures at or above 40 degrees Celsius for nearly 14 days which is the highest number of such days since 2013. The city also recorded ‘above normal’ nighttime temperatures throughout April. May began on a warmer note, too, as daytime temperatures continued to be two degrees Celsius above normal temperatures. As per the latest forecast however, temperatures are likely to drop in the city not to mention there is a likelihood of light to moderate rain from May 4. In other parts of Maharashtra, particularly in Vidarbha and north-central Maharashtra, there are chances of rainfall and an alert has been issued by the IMD accordingly.

As per information shared by the IMD, there are multiple systems active over central Maharashtra which are likely to affect weather conditions in the state. The weather conditions include a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over south Punjab and adjoining north Rajasthan and west Haryana in middle tropospheric levels; an upper air cyclonic circulation lying over southwest Rajasthan in lower tropospheric levels; an upper air cyclonic circulation lying over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh (NP); a trough running from this cyclonic circulation to Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels; and a trough from Punjab to north Kerala in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these systems, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40 to 50 and even 60 kmph (kilometre per hour) are likely to be experienced in Vidarbha and some areas of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Pune city is currently at ‘above normal’ level. On May 2, the maximum temperature was recorded as 40.6 degrees Celsius which is above normal level by 2.1 degrees Celsius. The night temperature however was at an average level of 21.5 degrees Celsius. On May 1, Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees Celsius above normal level. This is the highest May temperature after 2019, and the second-highest May temperature in the last one decade. Meanwhile, unusually higher nighttime temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in the Dhamdhere area of Pune. A senior IMD official requesting anonymity said, “Such high nighttime temperature is an unusual record for Pune. The area’s topography could be one of the reasons. Currently, the station is under observation.”