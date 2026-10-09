Aizawl, Chief Minister Lalduhoma has urged non-local All India Service officers posted in the state to learn Mizo language and understand the local culture to ensure effective public service, an official statement said.

CM Lalduhoma urges non-Mizo AIS officers to learn local language, culture

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Inaugurating a 14-day training programme on 'Mizo Culture, Language, Society and Value System' here on Thursday, Lalduhoma said understanding the people's culture and way of life was crucial for officials entrusted with public responsibilities.

Describing the initiative as the first of its kind in the state, the CM appreciated those who conceived the programme and the officials of the Administrative Training Institute involved in organising it.

He said good and effective administration could not be achieved merely through rules and regulations or policy formulation and stressed that people must be involved in government policies and develop a sense of ownership.

"For this, it is essential to build mutual trust and maintain good relations with the public. Understanding people's problems and concerns required officials to familiarise themselves with their language, way of life and culture, which is among the foremost priorities," Lalduhoma was quoted as saying in the statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting Tlawmngaihna, a Mizo value of selflessness, community service and helping others, Lalduhoma said it was one of the key principles binding Mizo society together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting Tlawmngaihna, a Mizo value of selflessness, community service and helping others, Lalduhoma said it was one of the key principles binding Mizo society together. {{/usCountry}}

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He also reminded the officers that India's administrative framework serves people from diverse communities, languages and cultural backgrounds.

Officials should, therefore, make a sincere effort to understand the social and cultural backgrounds of the people wherever they are posted, he said, expressing hope that the training would help them fulfil this responsibility.

Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, who addressed the inaugural function, said the programme was designed to improve communication and interaction between non-Mizo AIS officers and the people of Mizoram, describing it as an important initiative for strengthening grassroots administration.

According to officials, the training will run till October 28, with one hour of instruction scheduled each day.

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A total of 41 officers from the Indian Administrative Service , Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service are participating in the event, they said.

Of them, 19 officers posted in various districts are expected to attend the sessions online, officials added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.