Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed officials to remain fully prepared for relief and rescue operations as another cyclone threat loomed over the state, with a severe cyclonic storm likely to cross the coast near Bapatla on November 3 morning.

CM Naidu directs officials to gear up as fresh cyclone threat looms over Andhra

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Officials informed the Chief Minister that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a deep depression, develop into a cyclonic storm before strengthening into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by November 2.

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"Another cyclone is approaching Andhra Pradesh and officials must remain fully prepared to undertake relief and rescue operations, as a severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross the coast near Bapatla on the morning of November 3," said Naidu in an official press release.

Deep Dive When and where is the cyclone expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh? The severe cyclonic storm is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast near Bapatla on the morning of November 3. Wind speeds of up to 110 kmph are forecast during landfall. Which Andhra Pradesh districts are forecast to receive extremely heavy rainfall? Of the 20 mandals forecast to receive extremely heavy rainfall, nine are in Eluru district, five each in Krishna and NTR, and one in Bapatla. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecast in several areas on November 3 and 4. How is the Andhra Pradesh government preparing for the cyclone? Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to prepare manpower and equipment, move resources to vulnerable areas, and plan power restoration timelines. He also asked for cyclone bulletins every four hours and advance precautions to reduce telecom disruptions.

The system is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy showers, over south and central coastal districts on November 2.

Several areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 3 and 4, with wind speeds of up to 110 kmph expected during landfall.

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{{^usCountry}} Of the 20 mandals forecast to receive extremely heavy rainfall, nine are in Eluru district, five each in Krishna and NTR districts and one in Bapatla. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 20 mandals forecast to receive extremely heavy rainfall, nine are in Eluru district, five each in Krishna and NTR districts and one in Bapatla. {{/usCountry}}

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On November 3, average district rainfall is expected to be around 179 mm in Eluru, 163 mm in Krishna, 161 mm in NTR, 147 mm in West Godavari, 119 mm in Guntur and 104 mm in Bapatla, said the release.

In view of the anticipated heavy rainfall, an inflow of around 32,500 cusecs is expected at Budameru on November 3. Heavy inflows are also likely in Errakalva, Gonelavagu, Jalleru and Pampa reservoirs, among others.

Preliminary estimates indicate that strong winds could damage around 15,128 electricity poles across 12 districts.

Naidu directed officials to keep adequate manpower and equipment ready for relief and rescue operations and shift necessary personnel and materials to vulnerable areas in advance.

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He also asked officials to prepare clear timelines for restoring power supply in the event of damage to electricity infrastructure and communicate the information to the public.

The CM suggested that the officials issue cyclone situation bulletins every four hours and telecom network operators take advance precautions to prevent mobile signal disruptions in areas likely to be severely affected.

Recalling the experience during cyclonic storm Arnab, the CM said telecom operators could have taken additional precautionary measures to prevent network disruptions.

He asked officials to ensure that necessary arrangements were made in advance to avoid a recurrence.

In view of the approaching cyclone, the Chief Minister also cancelled his scheduled Delhi visit on Monday.

Meanwhile, officials briefed the Chief Minister on the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab and the progress of relief operations.

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Naidu also enquired about electricity restoration in affected areas, with officials informing him that power supply would be restored everywhere by Sunday night.

Andhra Pradesh recently bore the brunt of cyclone Arnab, which crossed its coast on October 28, claiming seven lives and causing widespread damage to agriculture, infrastructure and power supply.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.