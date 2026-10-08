CM Naidu meets PM Modi, seeks Central help for Andhra Pradesh to tackle El Niño impact

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend financial assistance to the state to tackle severe drought conditions caused by a 53% rainfall deficit attributed to the El Niño effect, and sought the Centre’s support for major infrastructure and irrigation projects.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu met the Prime Minister in New Delhi (@PMOIndia)

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An official statement from the CMO said, “He explained the measures being taken by the State Government to mitigate the effects of drought and appealed to Modi to see that the centre comes to the rescue of the drought-affected areas.”

Naidu, who met the Prime Minister in New Delhi in the evening, also sought the Centre’s assistance for several major infrastructure initiatives, including the proposed Outer Ring Road around Amaravati, approval for the Visakhapatnam Metro and the proposed Beach Road project.

He requested financial assistance from the Centre for development works being undertaken in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams. He said elaborate arrangements were being made for the once-in-12-years event and that devotees from the two Telugu States as well as other parts of the country and abroad were expected to participate.

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{{^usCountry}} Naidu briefed Modi on the state’s economic situation and ongoing major development projects, including the Polavaram project. He also conveyed greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh for the successful completion of 25 years in power. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naidu briefed Modi on the state’s economic situation and ongoing major development projects, including the Polavaram project. He also conveyed greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh for the successful completion of 25 years in power. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister discussed the progress of the Polavaram project and the proposed Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project, highlighting its potential to provide additional water to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

He said the river-linking initiative could eventually contribute to the creation of a national water grid, similar to the road networks and power grids developed across the country.

Earlier, Naidu met Union Jal Shakti minister C R Patil and discussed the progress of the Polavaram project in detail. He sought the timely release of funds to ensure that the works progress without interruption. He said the state government was working towards completing the project and dedicating it to the nation by the time of the next Godavari Pushkarams in mid-2027.

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He informed the Union minister that rehabilitation and resettlement works required for impounding water up to the 41.15-metre contour were being expedited, while measures were also being examined for impounding water up to the 45.72-metre contour.

He stressed that the rehabilitation of displaced families was being given equal priority alongside construction works and sought assurances that there would be no shortage of funds.

Naidu also raised the issue of the long-pending clearances relating to protective embankments to be constructed in Odisha and Chhattisgarh as part of the Polavaram project. Naidu sought the permanent withdrawal of the Stop Work Order issued by the Union Environment Ministry in connection with pending public hearings. Though the order is currently in abeyance, he requested that it be withdrawn permanently.