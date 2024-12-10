CM Revanth unveils Telangana Thalli statue

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday unveiled the statue of Telangana Thalli (Mother Telangana), amid chants of Vedic hymns, on the premises of state secretariat. Newly unveiled 'Telangana Thalli' (Mother Telangana) statue on the State Secretariat premises, in Hyderabad, Monday. (PTI)

Addressing a huge gathering after the unveiling ceremony, Revanth said hitherto, no statue was officially declared as Telangana Thalli, though different political parties had given different images to the Mother Telangana concept.

“Our people’s government has chosen the image of a common woman representing all sections of people, rather than a divine image, as the official statue of Telangana Thalli. It symbolises every mother in our households,” he said.

The design finalised by the government depicted Telangana Thalli in traditional attire, exuding a dignified appearance. The right hand symbolises reassurance, while the left-hand holds traditional Telangana crops - paddy, jowar, and maize. The colours blue, green, red, and gold in the image represent Telangana’s rivers, agricultural heritage, progress, and prosperity, respectively. The closed fists at the base of the statue reflected the state’s history of struggles and agitations.

On the occasion, Revanth said his government has decided to honour eminent personalities of Telangana, who had fought for the identity and liberation of Telangana through their poetry, songs, sculpture, books and various other forms.

“We have identified nine such personalities – Guda Anjaiah, Gaddar, Bandi Yadagiri, Andesri, Goreti Venkanna, Suddala Ashok Tekka, Jayaraju, Pasam Yadagiri and Aekka Yadagiri Rao. They will be honoured with 300 square yards of plot in the Future City, besides a cash award of ₹1 crore each and a copper citation,” he announced.

Earlier in the afternoon, state chief secretary Shanti Kumari issued a government order, declaring the official statue of Telangana Thalli. “The statue is a symbol of the identity and self-respect of the Telangana people. Any distortion of the image and its portrayal in a different form has been banned,” she said.

The chief secretary also warned that stringent action would be taken against anyone who tries to morph the image of Telangana Thalli or pass any adverse or derogatory comments against her in public or private places or on social media. “Any other attempt to destroy, damage or burn or desecrate the statue of Telangana Thalli would be treated as a crime,” she said.