CM Vijay announces five-year age relaxation for government jobs in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday announced a five-year age relaxation for candidates applying for government jobs.

CM Vijay (@CMOTamilnadu)

The decision follows representations from government job aspirants seeking relaxation in the age limit for competitive examinations, PTI reported, citing an official government release.

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The release said the five-year concession would be over and above the existing age relaxations available under current rules.