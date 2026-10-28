CM Vijay inaugurates electrical labs at 30 govt industrial training institutes in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday inaugurated advanced electrical laboratories established in collaboration with Schneider Electric India at 30 government ITIs across the state at a cost of ₹5.10 crore.

He felicitated 60 students who secured national first ranks in the All India Trade Test. (X/@CMOTamilnadu)

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The initiative, inaugurated at the Government ITI in Guindy here, is expected to benefit 9,250 trainees annually across 23 districts, a press release said.

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Schneider Electric India and the Directorate of Employment and Training signed an MoU to set up electrical laboratories at 40 more government Industrial Training Institutes at an estimated cost of ₹6.80 crore.

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Vijay distributed training kits to students enrolled in the electrician and wireman trades.

Recognising academic and technical excellence, the CM presented cheques of ₹25,000 each to 15 winners of the 59th State-Level Skill Competition 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} He felicitated 60 students who secured national first ranks in the All India Trade Test, noting that the number of national toppers from Tamil Nadu had increased from 40 last year to 60 this year, improving the state's national ranking from fourth to second. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He felicitated 60 students who secured national first ranks in the All India Trade Test, noting that the number of national toppers from Tamil Nadu had increased from 40 last year to 60 this year, improving the state's national ranking from fourth to second. {{/usCountry}}

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In addition, Vijay handed over appointment orders to 673 candidates selected as junior training officers through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

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Before the ceremony, the CM inspected students' skill projects and reviewed modern training facilities, such as laboratories for turning, welding, hydraulics and pneumatics, robotics, advanced computer numerical control (CNC) machining, and laser cutting.

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He interacted with students with hearing and speech disabilities undergoing fitter trade training at the Guindy ITI.

He also congratulated students preparing for jobs at Ehime Nissan in Japan through specialised technical and Japanese-language training.