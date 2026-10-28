13 captured, hunt for four others underway after Tamil Nadu jailbreak

Thirteen of 17 convicts who escaped a prison in Tamil Nadu's Theni district on Monday have been captured and a massive manhunt is on the nab the other four prisoners. Police use drone surveillance to track down 13 of the 17 inmates who escaped from the Thekkampatti Sub-Jail through dense forested terrain, in Theni on Tuesday. (@SouthZoneTNpol X)

According to police, 17 special teams comprising personnel from the Theni armed reserve, special police force and local police in Theni were part of the search that led to the capture of 13 inmates.

The four convicts who are still missing were identified as K Meenakshi Sundaram, R Rejin, K Thirupathy, P Ponmuthuselvam.