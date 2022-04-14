Home / India News / CNG, piped natural gas prices hiked in Delhi, and other areas. Check update here
india news

CNG, piped natural gas prices hiked in Delhi, and other areas. Check update here

  • The IGL hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by 2.5 per kg to 71.61 per kg.
IGL hikes CNG, PNG price in Delhi, and other areas(MINT_PRINT)
IGL hikes CNG, PNG price in Delhi, and other areas(MINT_PRINT)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 08:53 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Swati Bhasin

For the second time in April, the natural gas distribution company, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the price of piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and nearby areas from Wednesday night. The prices of CNG (compressed natural gas) have also increased. The move comes in order to partially cover the hike in input gas cost.

The IGL hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by 2.5 per kg to 71.61 per kg. Accordingly, the CNG price for Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad has been hiked to 74.14 per kg. In Gurugram, the CNG will cost 79.94 per kg.

In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Shamli, the CNG will cost 78.84 per kg, while in Haryana's Rewari it will cost 82.07 per kg. In Karnal and Kaithal areas of Haryana, the cost has been hiked to 80.27 per kg, according to a notification shared by the ANI.

The CNG cost in Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur in UP has been increased to 83.40 per kg, while in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand of Rajasthan, the cost of CNG stands at 81.88 per kg.

Meanwhile, the IGL has hiked the PNG prices as well by 4.25 per standard cubic meter. The PNG will cost 45.86 per unit in Delhi and 45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. While people in Gurugram will have to pay 44.06.

Also read: Fuel prices unchanged for 6th day, petrol at record 120 in Mumbai | Check prices

Earlier on April 1, the IGL had increased the CNG price by 80 paise per kg, and PNG was hiked by 5.85 per cubic meter. On March 24, the PNG prices were increased by 1/SCM.

The IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields, along with liquified natural gas (LNG) imports. LNG in the current market has touched record highs in recent months.

Also read: Rising fuel prices national issue, can’t help: Nitish Kumar

Meanwhile, the fuel prices in the country remained unchanged for a sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, after a continuous hike for 16 days straight. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at 105.41 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices are at a record 120.51 per litre with diesel at 104.77 per litre.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cng png delhi + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out