CNG, piped natural gas prices hiked in Delhi, and other areas. Check update here

For the second time in April, the natural gas distribution company, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has increased the price of piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi and nearby areas from Wednesday night. The prices of CNG (compressed natural gas) have also increased. The move comes in order to partially cover the hike in input gas cost.

The IGL hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by ₹2.5 per kg to ₹71.61 per kg. Accordingly, the CNG price for Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad has been hiked to ₹74.14 per kg. In Gurugram, the CNG will cost ₹79.94 per kg.

In Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, and Shamli, the CNG will cost ₹78.84 per kg, while in Haryana's Rewari it will cost ₹82.07 per kg. In Karnal and Kaithal areas of Haryana, the cost has been hiked to ₹80.27 per kg, according to a notification shared by the ANI.

The CNG cost in Kanpur, Hamirpur, and Fatehpur in UP has been increased to ₹83.40 per kg, while in Ajmer, Pali, and Rajsamand of Rajasthan, the cost of CNG stands at ₹81.88 per kg.

Meanwhile, the IGL has hiked the PNG prices as well by ₹4.25 per standard cubic meter. The PNG will cost ₹45.86 per unit in Delhi and ₹45.96 per unit in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. While people in Gurugram will have to pay ₹44.06.

Also read: Fuel prices unchanged for 6th day, petrol at record ₹120 in Mumbai | Check prices

Earlier on April 1, the IGL had increased the CNG price by 80 paise per kg, and PNG was hiked by ₹5.85 per cubic meter. On March 24, the PNG prices were increased by ₹1/SCM.

The IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields, along with liquified natural gas (LNG) imports. LNG in the current market has touched record highs in recent months.

Also read: Rising fuel prices national issue, can’t help: Nitish Kumar

Meanwhile, the fuel prices in the country remained unchanged for a sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, after a continuous hike for 16 days straight. The price of petrol in Delhi stands at ₹105.41 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol prices are at a record ₹120.51 per litre with diesel at ₹104.77 per litre.

(With inputs from ANI)