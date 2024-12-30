Cold wave conditions continue in hill states

Cold wave conditions continued to grip north India on Sunday as many districts in hill states experienced subzero temperatures, officials said. A woman walking on a snow-covered street in Srinagar on Saturday. Heavy snowfall blocked the Srinagar-Jammu national highway and roads in several districts. (PTI Photo)

In Jammu & Kashmir, Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 8.5 degree Celsius on Sunday, followed by Pahalgam (-8°C) and Bhadarwah (-5°C), India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed. Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, the mercury dipped to minus 12.3 degree Celsius in Tabo, followed by Kukumseri (-7°C).

While cold wave conditions persisted in Kashmir, road and air traffic resumed in the Valley after snowfall in the region decreased heavily on Sunday.

“Flight operations have started,” said Srinagar Airport director Javed Anjum after flight services were stopped on Sunday morning for some time due to low visibility and dense fog.

At least 44 flights to and from Srinagar were cancelled over the last two days due to heavy snowfall, which threw life out of gear in the Valley.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway (NH-44) was also reopened for traffic. “Passenger traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline,” traffic police said in a post on X.

Light to moderate rain/snow was recorded at most parts of Himachal Pradesh in the 24 hours ending at 8.30am on Sunday, IMD Shimla said, adding that Bharmaur in Chamba district recorded the highest snowfall with 43cm, followed by Jot (35cm). Thunderstorms were observed in Shimla, Sundernagar, Kangra and Palampur, it added.

The MeT department said that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will continue in few parts of the state till Wednesday.

Heavy rain and snowfall lashed parts of Uttarakhand over the last 24 hours, causing massive challenge to vehicular movement in parts of the state.

According to IMD Dehradun, thunderstorms were recorded in Chakrata, Mussoorie, Haripur, Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Pantnagar and Mukteshwar areas of the state.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) deployed over 50 officials to clear snow on the Yamunotri and Gangotri national highway.

“Traffic was normal during snowfall over the past 24 hours, However, the subsequently falling of frost at night led to slippery conditions causing traffic problems, after which BRO employees were deployed to clear the snow on Sunday and restore the traffic by evening,” an official aware of the development said on condition of anonymity.

The weather department has predicted clear weather for the next four days.