Committed to form stable govt in Manipur, say BJP MLAs at ‘unity’ meet

IMPHAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators in crisis-hit Manipur reaffirmed their unity and commitment to forming a stable government focused on development and peace at a crucial meeting held Saturday at the party’s state headquarters in Imphal, led by state president A. Sharda Devi. BJP Manipur state president A. Sharda Devi. (ANI File Photo)

The meeting followed a similar discussion convened on Friday night at the residence office of senior BJP leader and MLA Th. Biswajit Singh.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sarda Devi said, “All BJP legislators are united, and we discussed the formation of the government in the current conflict situation. The government should focus on development and also be able to bring peace and normalcy to the state.”

BJP Manipur vice-president Ch. Chidananda Singh emphasised that the decision on government formation rests entirely with the party’s central leadership. “Formation of government fully depends on the wisdom of the party high command. I hope they will consider the matter seriously and act at the right time,” he said.

The meeting primarily focused on two core agendas: expediting the restoration of peace in Manipur and addressing the public’s growing demand for a popular and functioning government.

Chidananda further clarified that internal party issues were not discussed and declined to provide a specific timeline for the formation of the new government. However, he expressed optimism that a resolution would be reached soon.

BJP MLA Kh. Ibomcha said, “We are preparing to form the government. A meeting with central leaders has not been decided yet, but it is likely to happen.”