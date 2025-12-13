‘TMC loot-fest’, ‘betrayal’: BJP's offensive against Mamata after Messi's Kolkata event fiasco

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday slammed Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee after Argentina footballer Lionel Messi's event at Kolkata's Salt Lake stadium descended into chaos. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said the mismanagement was a “criminal assault on West Bengal's pride as he termed the fiasco a "betrayal of passionate football lovers." Angry fans vandalise the Salt Lake Stadium, alleging poor management during Argentine footballer Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Kolkata on Saturday.(Sudipta Banerjee/ANI)

Adhikari demanded Mamata's resignation and put forth other demands, including complete refund of the tickets and resignation of sports minister Arup Biswas, fire minister Sujit Bose, and organiser, whom he identified as Shatadru Dutta.

"The "Khela Hobe" Circus Turns into a TMC Loot-Fest at Yuva Bharati ! What a pathetic spectacle in Kolkata today ! Our football-crazed Bengali Fans, dreaming of a glimpse of the GOAT Lionel Messi, shelled out thousands for tickets, only to be treated like second-class citizens in their own state (sic)," the BJP leader wrote on X.

“While Arup Biswas, Sujit Bose, and their bootlicking entourage of 100+ VIP vultures swarmed Messi like leeches on a bloodbath, the real fans? Stuck in galleries, staring at a measly 5-7 minutes on a giant screen ! No direct view, just betrayal,” he wrote in a sharp attack on Bengal's TMC government.

He alleged that while fans were not allowed to carry water bottles inside the venue, they were forced to buy water for ₹200 per bottle which usually costs ₹20. "Classic TMC extortion racket ! These so-called "leaders" turned a sporting icon's visit into their personal photo-op and profit bonanza," he said.

Adhikari has also written to Bengal governor Dr CV Ananda Bose demanding an independent probe led by a sitting Calcutta High Court judge. “Ordinary football lovers, who paid exorbitant sums in good faith, were denied not only a meaningful view but even the basic dignity owed to a lawful consumer of a public event. The unchecked VIP invasion, the monopolisation of space by Ministers and their entourages, the deliberate obstruction of sightlines, and the profiteering through arbitrary restrictions collectively amount to institutionalised harassment under colour of authority,” he said in his letter to the governor.

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar also launched a sharp attack on the TMC government for the mismanagement at Messi's Kolkata event as he alleged corruption and 'black marketing of tickets.

“Today, thousands of sports enthusiasts gathered at Kolkata’s Yuva Bharati Krirangan, paying hefty sums in the hope of catching a glimpse of international football icon Lionel Messi. Instead, the unruly and barbaric conduct of Trinamool workers—coupled with staggering administrative mismanagement—drove the situation to such an extent that he was forced to turn back. Even more alarming are reports that some Trinamool leaders effectively hijacked the programme and openly operated a black market for the high-priced tickets,” Majumdar said, as he demanded Mamata's resignation.

“The disgraceful behaviour of her party cadres, along with the police and administration’s complete lack of planning, professionalism, and competence, represents a total failure of governance—one for which the Chief Minister alone must bear responsibility,” he added.

TMC blames organiser for mismanagement

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) reacted to the allegations of mismanagement and passed the buck to the organisers of Messi's Kolkata event. “What occurred at Salt Lake Stadium today was the outcome of serious mismanagement by the private organisers entrusted with the event. While the State Government provided the necessary permissions, the responsibility for on-ground arrangements, ticketing and crowd rested entirely with the organisers,” Mamata's party said on X.

“Such failures by organisers, and any efforts to defame Bengal, will not be overlooked. Stern action will be taken,” it said.

Chaos at Messi event

Messi's brief appearance at the Salt Lake stadium left fans aghast, who resorted to vandalism at the stadium and threw bottles and chairs from the stands. They broke barricades to storm the ground that was refurbished for the 2017 under-17 World Cup.

Fans alleged that the event was reduced to a VIP spectacle and the football star was surrounded by actors and leaders and fans could hardly catch a glimpse despite paying heft amounts for the tickets ranging between ₹4,000 to ₹25,000.

While CM Mamata apologised to the fans, she also announced a high-level probe in the matter. Police said organiser of the event has been arrested and fans will receive the refund of their tickets.

Where is Lionel Messi now?

After chaos at Kolkata event, the football star has landed in Hyderabad where authorities say they are prepared to avoid a repeat of Kolkata fiasco during the football icon’s ‘G.O.A.T’ India Tour 2025.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy welcomed Messi at the Falaknuma Palace, PTI reported.

Messi’s schedule in Hyderabad features a much-awaited 7v7 exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expected to join him on the pitch.