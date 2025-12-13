Lionel Messi India GOAT Tour, LIVE Updates: Messi mania nearing crescendo in Kolkata, statue inauguration and SRK await

Live

By

Lionel Messi India GOAT tour, LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi's towering 70-foot statue is amongst the key attractions of his tour in India.

Lionel Messi India GOAT Tour, LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi's first visit to India in 14 years is officially set to begin, a multi-day tour that will take him across the length and breadth of the country as part of the ‘GOAT Tour’ to commemorate the Argentine legend's career. Things begin in Kolkata, the unofficial home of the sport on the subcontinent, where Messi's crossing of paths with some of the most illustrious and important figures in India begins with his own commemoration via a towering 70-foot statue of him with the FIFA World Cup trophy. That won't be all, as Messi attends meet-and-greet sessions, is set to oversee a seven-a-side game at the cavernous Salt Lake City Stadium, meet superstars of Bengal like Sourav Ganguly and adopted hero Shah Rukh Khan in what is certain to be an internet-breaking crossover, before jetting off to Hyderabad for the second leg of his first day in India. ...Read More

