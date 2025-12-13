Lionel Messi India GOAT Tour, LIVE Updates: Messi mania nearing crescendo in Kolkata, statue inauguration and SRK await
Lionel Messi India GOAT Tour, LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour in India, his first appearance in the country in 14 years, begins with a trip to Kolkata – the soul of the beautiful game in the country. A day of festivities lies ahead.
Lionel Messi India GOAT Tour, LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi's first visit to India in 14 years is officially set to begin, a multi-day tour that will take him across the length and breadth of the country as part of the ‘GOAT Tour’ to commemorate the Argentine legend's career. Things begin in Kolkata, the unofficial home of the sport on the subcontinent, where Messi's crossing of paths with some of the most illustrious and important figures in India begins with his own commemoration via a towering 70-foot statue of him with the FIFA World Cup trophy....Read More
That won't be all, as Messi attends meet-and-greet sessions, is set to oversee a seven-a-side game at the cavernous Salt Lake City Stadium, meet superstars of Bengal like Sourav Ganguly and adopted hero Shah Rukh Khan in what is certain to be an internet-breaking crossover, before jetting off to Hyderabad for the second leg of his first day in India.
There is certainly some electricity in the air: Lionel Messi is here in India. Having touched down in the dead of night in Kolkata, Messi's showcase around the subcontinent – four cities in three days – begins right here, at India's own footballing mecca. Plenty for the Argentine wizard to do and for fans to look forward to. Let's get going!