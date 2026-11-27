New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Friday said the principal concerns raised in a plea concerning unclaimed financial assets have been substantially addressed by the measures taken by the authorities.

Concerns raised in plea on unclaimed financial assets substantially addressed: SC more less

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A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and R Mahadevan delivered its verdict on a plea filed by journalist Sucheta Dalal seeking directions to create a centralised database providing information about bank accounts, insurance, deposits, post office funds lying in accounts of those who are no longer alive.

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"In view of the aforesaid discussion and the subsequent developments placed on record, we are of the considered opinion that the principal concerns raised in the present writ petition have been substantially addressed through the measures undertaken by the respondents," Justice Nath said while pronouncing the judgment.

The bench also appreciated the efforts undertaken by the petitioner in raising and pursuing an issue of considerable public importance.

"The present proceedings were instituted not for securing any personal benefit, but with the object of protecting the financial interests of countless depositors, investors, and their lawful claimants," it said.

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{{^usCountry}} The bench said the petitioner has consistently drawn attention to the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens in identifying and recovering their unclaimed financial assets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench said the petitioner has consistently drawn attention to the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens in identifying and recovering their unclaimed financial assets. {{/usCountry}}

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"We take on record the statements and assurances made in their respective affidavits and expect the concerned authorities to continue their efforts towards improving the accessibility, efficiency and transparency of the mechanisms for identifying and recovering unclaimed financial assets," the bench said.

It said no useful purpose would be served by keeping the petition pending for further monitoring of the regulatory measures already undertaken.

The bench said any specific grievance concerning unclaimed financial assets may be pursued before the competent authority in accordance with law.

On November 17, the Centre told the apex court that it had adopted a transparent mechanism for disbursal of unclaimed funds with the banks, post offices, mutual funds and insurance to legal heirs of deceased persons, and over three lakh claims had been processed till March this year.

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The bench had then reserved its verdict.

It had asked the parties, including the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Reserve Bank of India , the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Dalal, to file written submissions in the matter.

Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, appearing for the Centre and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, had said that they were statutorily bound to manage such funds and they had adopted a transparent approach with everything on the website.

"Till now, over three lakh claims have been processed till March 2026, and only 10 per cent of such claims are pending," he had submitted, adding that as of April 18, unclaimed financial assets worth ₹6,453 crore were successfully restituted to the rightful owners.

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Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, had submitted that the plea concerned four categories of financial assets bank deposits, securities, insurance policies and Provident Fund accounts.

The plea sought a direction to establish a procedure that eliminates unnecessary litigation while dealing with claims of legal heirs qua bank deposits, insurance, post office funds and the like.

It said there was an urgent need to develop a centralised online database under the control of RBI that would provide information about the deceased account holder, including such details as the name, address and the last date of transaction.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.