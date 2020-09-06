Cong demands CBI inquiry in MP rice scam, says entire con took place during BJP regime

india

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 08:17 IST

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday demanded a CBI inquiry into the rice scam in the state while alleging that the entire con took place during the earlier and current BJP regime as suggested by the central government’s letter on the swindle.

Analysis of 32 samples of rice in a laboratory, collected from Balaghat and Mandla districts by Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution suggested ‘The stocks are found to be unfit for human consumption and in the categories of Feed-I which is meant to be suitable for livestock feed (such as goat, horse, sheep), Feed-II which is suitable for cattle feed and Feed-III which is suitable for poultry feed, as per the guidelines for the issuance/disposal of the stocks’, according to the ministry’s letter to the state government dated August 21, 2020.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a probe by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday which was preceded by sealing of 32 rice mills and a warehouse and departmental action against nine employees of MP Warehouse Corporation and MP Civil Supply Corporation.

On Saturday, state Congress president Kamal Nath said, “The scam in Madhya Pradesh is not limited to Balaghat and Mandla districts only. It is spread in many districts and it has a link to higher level. There should be a CBI inquiry into it and scope of probe should be widened to cover other districts also. By talking of just two districts the state government is trying to suppress the scam.”

Earlier, state Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta released another part of Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution’s August 21 letter that reads, “...As per the records of the godown, the receipt of the stocks from where samples were drawn were procured in the month of July, 2020 while condition of the stock represent a different picture altogether. The stocks are 100% recycled old stocks and the gunnies used for storage are also at least 2-3 years old.”

Bhupendra Gupta said the BJP leaders tried to mislead people by alleging that the rice was supplied during the Congress regime but the ministry of consumer affairs’ letter categorically suggested that the scam took place two to three years back. The BJP was then in power in Madhya Pradesh.

He said, “Since the scam took place during the BJP government an impartial investigation is possible only by CBI.”

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Bisahulal Singh couldn’t be reached for his comments.

However, state BJP leader Dr Hitesh Bajpai said, “Everyone knows well in the state how corruption prevailed during 15 months of Congress regime. Congress is conveniently trying to divert attention of people from the fact that scam was exposed during BJP regime, not the Congress regime.”