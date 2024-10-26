Cong MLA convicted in iron ore export case

A special court in Bengaluru convicted Congress MLA Satish Sail on Thursday in connection with the illegal export of iron ore from the Belekeri port, a major case tied to the state’s mining scandal that surfaced between 2008 and 2013. The conviction was issued for Sail, who now represents Karwar, along with other individuals and the Mallikarjun Shipping Company, which played a role in the operation. Satish Sail

The case began with an investigation by the Karnataka Lokayukta in March 2010, which exposed the unauthorised transport of approximately eight lakh tonnes of iron ore from Bellary to Belekeri port. The investigation revealed that the iron ore was transported without proper mining, forest, or transport permits.

The special court highlighted the importance of exemplary behaviour among public officials, stating, “Though the offence was not committed by him as an MLA, it is required to be remanded that people in high office should always behave in a manner which will be exemplary to the society and certainly not of committing fraud on the public at large.”

The Lokayukta’s findings led to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) taking charge, which expanded the investigation and filed multiple charge sheets on the alleged illegal excavation and export of about 50 lakh metric tonnes of iron ore worth approximately ₹2,500 crore. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asserted that the theft and subsequent export were enabled by port officials and companies, including Mallikarjun Shipping, owned by Sail.

The Supreme Court directed the CBI on September 7, 2012, to look into the “illegal extraction of about 50.79 lakh MT of iron ore from the forest areas of Karnataka,” focusing on events between January 2009 and May 2010. Following this order, the CBI’s investigation implicated several prominent figures, including BJP’s G Janardhan Reddy and Anand Singh, Congress MLA B Nagendra (who was with BJP at the time), and numerous government officials.

Sail’s involvement traces back to his ownership of Mallikarjun Shipping, one of the stevedore agencies at Belekeri port. He was later elected as an independent MLA from Karwar in 2013 and subsequently joined the Congress, winning his seat again in the 2023 elections. “The court ordered Sail and the other convicted parties to be taken into custody following the verdict,” said a senior police officer.

In a statement, Sail commented, “I will abide by the law.”

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara responded to the court order, saying, “The court has given its decision. Whatever further steps to be taken are left to the court and authorities.”

Union minister Shobha Karandlaje criticised the conviction, describing it as emblematic of what she termed the Congress’s “culture of corruption.”

Posting on X, she wrote, “Congress MLA Satish Sail convicted for stealing and illegally exporting iron ore worth 200 crores. Once again, they’ve betrayed the trust of people. Their legacy in the state is nothing but deceit, scams, and theft.”