Congress to focus on Pahalgam, voter roll revision in monsoon session

The Congress’s parliament strategy group decided on Tuesday to launch an offensive against the Narendra Modi-led government over the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and the Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls in Bihar during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, starting from July 21, functionaries aware of the matter said on Tuesday. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 2, 2025.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The decision was taken at the meeting convened at Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s residence. Top party leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari and party general secretary Jairam Ramesh participated in the meeting. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Lok Sabha deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi, and other leaders Manickam Tagore and Mohd Jawed, however, skipped the meeting citing other preoccupations.

“The party’s top priority in Parliament will be to demand answers from the government on the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and the details of Operation Sindoor. Why the terrorists have not been caught and who is responsible,” Tiwari said after the meeting.

Also Read | Kharge meets Dhankhar ahead of Parliament monsoon session, lists issues for Oppn

The Congress-led Opposition may also demand the government’s clarifications on the US President Donald Trump’s claims of intervention between India and Pakistan for ceasefire. “...Two things are very important here. First, the Prime Minister has not responded to the US President’s claim. Secondly, where are those terrorists, and who is responsible for this (Pahalgam attack)?... In the meeting we have decided to raise all these concerns,” said Tiwari.

The party also plans to hold a meeting of the INDIA bloc on July 19 or 20 for a united floor strategy against the ruling dispensation, a leader aware of the developments said.

Earlier in the day, leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge met vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar to highlight the issues the Opposition plans to raise during the session. “The Opposition wants a productive Rajya Sabha session from July 21st. For that to happen a number of strategic, political, foreign policy and socio-economic issues that are of great public concern need to be debated and discussed,” he said in a post on X.