Kharge meets Dhankhar ahead of Parliament monsoon session, lists issues for Oppn

New Delhi: Days before the monsoon session of Parliament, Rajya Sabha leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that a number of strategic, foreign policy, political and socio economic issues must be debated to run the session smoothly. Vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during a meeting ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament in Delhi on Tuesday. (@kharge)

Kharge’s demands came after he met Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday at the latter’s residence. The meeting assumes significance as the Opposition wants to debate issues such as the Pahalgam terror attack, the US’ alleged influence on the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, and the Special Intensive Review of the Election Commission.

On the other hand, the government needs the Opposition’s support to push the impeachment motion against justice Yashwant Verma who is facing allegations of a cash haul from his residence in Delhi in March. To pass an impeachment motion, the proposal has to be supported by a majority of the total membership of that House and by a majority of not less than two-third of the members of the House present and voting.

“The Opposition wants a productive Rajya Sabha session from July 21st. For that to happen a number of strategic, political, foreign policy and socio-economic issues that are of great public concern need to be debated and discussed,” Kharge tweeted after the meeting.

The meeting is also important as Kharge decided to meet Dhankhar well in advance. According to a Congress leader, Kharge has perhaps told Dhankhar the issues which the Opposition wants to raise in the session.

Apart from the legislative business and Opposition’s pet issues, the government will also need time to renew the President’s rule in Manipur.

The two senior leaders’ meeting also underlined the top Opposition leader’s willingness to engage with Dhankhar, months after a number of Opposition parties tried to push a no-confidence notice against the Vice President. It was later rejected on technical grounds.

An official from the Vice President’s office described the meeting as a courtesy meeting.

Kharge later tweeted that he had a “fruitful conversation” with Dhankhar.

The monsoon session of Parliament will start on July 21 and end on August 21.