 Congress body clears 10 names for Maharashtra; 7 each for Raj, Guj | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Congress body clears 10 names for Maharashtra; 7 each for Raj, Guj

BySaubhadra Chatterji
Mar 21, 2024 08:30 AM IST

The CEC will again meet on Thursday to take up seat from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The Congress’s Central Election Committee (CEC) on Wednesday cleared names of 10 Lok Sabha candidates, including former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter Praniti Shinde, for Maharashtra; and seven each for Gujarat and Rajasthan, leaders aware of developments said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (right) with Sonia Gandhi at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (right) with Sonia Gandhi at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

In the four meetings, the party’s top poll body has so far finalised 82 candidates across 13 states and two Union territories. It is yet to declare the names approved in its third and fourth CEC meetings. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced 267 candidates.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to a Congress functionary aware of the matter, besides Praniti Shinde, the CEC has also cleared names of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, from Kolhapur; and Daryapur MLA Balwant Wankhede from Amaravati.

In Rajasthan, the poll panel has approved the candidature of Sunil Sharma from Jaipur city. Sharma, who lost from Kisan Pole seat in the 2023 assembly poll, is a staunch loyalist of Sachin Pilot. Similarly, the party has approved its Anupgarh MLA Kuldeep Indora as the candidate for Ganganagar seat, the functionary added.

Two leaders present in the meeting pointed out that in most of the seats, only one name came up for consideration, enabling the Congress leaders to take quick decisions.

On Tuesday, the party’s top poll body CEC cleared 30 names across five states and two Union territories, including that of Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from his seat of Baharampur in West Bengal. It, however, could not decide on the candidate from Chandigarh and deferred the selection process for the remaining seats in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The CEC will again meet on Thursday to take up seat from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

In its first list, the Congress announced Rahul Gandhi as the candidate from Wayanad in Kerala, lawmaker Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandangaon. The party’s second list mentioned sitting MP Nakul Nath as the candidate from Chhindwara and fielded Vaibhav Gehlot, former CM Ashok Gehlot’s son, from Jalore. The Congress’s deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, was named as the candidate from Jorhat.

Malkajgiri Chevella has been selected for Secunderabad seat of Telangana.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on Election 2024, India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Congress body clears 10 names for Maharashtra; 7 each for Raj, Guj
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On