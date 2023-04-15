Home / India News / Congress chief dials Kejriwal after CBI summons AAP leader, calls for Oppn unity

PTI |
Apr 15, 2023 09:09 PM IST

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called Arvind Kejriwal and emphasize the need for opposition unity after CBI issued summons to Delhi CM.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge telephoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, a day after the AAP convenor was summoned by the CBI, and stressed the need for opposition parties to unite against the BJP ahead of the 2024 general elections, sources said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been called for questioning as a witness on Sunday by CBI (Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)(HT_PRINT)
Kharge is learnt to have expressed solidarity with Kejriwal, who will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday, they said.

The CBI on Friday summoned Kejriwal to answer queries of the investigating team as a witness in the excise policy case. His former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested in the case last month.

Kharge's outreach is part of the Congress' efforts to bring several like-minded parties together on a common platform in their fight against the BJP.

The Congress president will be hosting a meeting of senior leaders of various parties in the next few days to chalk out a common programme. Kharge has already spoken to a number of opposition leaders.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh attended meetings of opposition parties during the recently concluded Budget session of Parliament and has been vocal against the BJP government on the Adani issue and the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the matter.

