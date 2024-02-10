Congress expels Acharya Pramod Krishnam for six years for ‘anti-party’ statements

The Congress party on Saturday issued a statement expelling party member Acharya Pramod Krishnam, noted spiritual guru, for making “anti-party” remarks. Spiritual and political leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Congress said in its statement, “Taking into consideration the complaints of indiscipline and repeated public statements against the party, the Congress President has approved the proposal of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party immediately for a period of six years.”

The Congress party announced the expulsion of Pramod just days after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on February 19.

Acharya Pramod had also expressed his gratitude to PM Modi, thanking him for accepting the invitation to the foundation stone ceremony this month.

Pramod wrote on X, "I had the privilege of inviting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham to be held on February 19. Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the honourable prime minister for accepting this."

PM Modi also replied to his tweet saying, “It is a privilege for me to be a part of this sacred occasion associated with faith and devotion. Heartfelt gratitude to you Acharya Pramod ji for the invitation.”

Acharya Pramod on Ram Mandir ceremony

Acharya Pramod Krishnam also sparked a controversy recently when he critisised some of the decisions taken by Congress' top leadership, including the call to not take part in Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishthan' ceremony in Uttar Pradesh despite the invitation.

Acharya Pramod said that Lord Ram is the “soul of India”, and described Congress party's decision to decline the invitation as “unfortunate”.

The political leader said, “This is unfortunate. Not even a Christian or a priest or Muslim can decline the invitation of Lord Ram. Ram is the soul of India. Without Ram, India can't even be imagined.”