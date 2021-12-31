Congress has no concern for Punjab: Kejriwal

Patiala: The Congress government has no concern for the people of Punjab as leaders of the ruling party are fighting among themselves for the chief minister’s post, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

Calling the chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led government “weak”, Kejriwal said it had still not been able to crack the Golden Temple sacrilege and Ludhiana bomb blast cases.

“The ruling Congressmen have no concern for Punjab as they are fighting among themselves for the chief minister’s seat. The Channi government is the weakest government of Punjab and it has failed to restore peace in the state,” Kejriwal said during the party’s “peace march” in Patiala.

Punjab will go to Assembly polls early next year.

The AAP leader alleged that the recent sacrilege and bomb blast were orchestrated by some forces, who are “playing dirty politics” to disturb the peace of state for “political gains”.

“Assembly elections are going to be held in Punjab soon. Some people have started their dirty deeds. An attempt of desecration was made at Golden Temple in Amritsar and a bomb exploded in Ludhiana. Such attempts are being made to break the communal harmony of Punjab and disturb the peace and tranquillity here.”

Flanked by AAP’s Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann and leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, Kejriwal said the people of Punjab have no faith in these parties, adding that only ordinary people could save Punjab. “For this, three crore Punjabis must come together,” he said.

Bhagwant Mann said, “Punjab has to keep an eye on ill-intenders, because whenever elections come, sacrilege, bomb blasts and other incendiary incidents are carried out on the land of Punjab so that the brotherhood of the state can be broken.”

Hitting back, district Congress president Narinder Lalli said that Kejriwal is doing theatrics for political gains. “Punjab government has already solved the Ludhiana blast case while probe is on other major incidents. Congress has brought peace and communal harmony in Punjab.”

