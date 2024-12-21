Congress launches nationwide campaign demanding Shah’s resignation over Ambedkar remark

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday launched a nationwide campaign demanding the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah, accusing him of a “deliberate attack” on BR Ambedkar during a parliamentary debate on the Constitution. Congress protests in New Delhi on Wednesday (PTI)

The campaigns follows Shah’s reply to the two-day discussion on 75 years of Constitution in the Rajya Sabha on December 17. Shah had attacked the Congress and alleged the Opposition party repeatedly disrespected Ambedkar. “It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar…If they had taken God’s name so many times, they would have secured a place in heaven for seven lifetimes…” he said, before going on to add that India’s first law minister was forced to resign from Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet.

As the Opposition members seized on a portion of Shah’s remarks, Modi attacked the Congress, saying the opposition party had indulged “in every possible dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities.” Shah also said that his statement was distorted to create an “illusion” that he insulted Ambedkar.

Pawan Khera, the chairman of the media and publicity department of Congress, said that several Congress parliamentarians and party leaders will participate in the campaign across 150 cities, holding press conferences to emphasise their demand.

“On December 22 and 23, all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha lawmakers, along with members of the Congress working committee (CWC), will hold 150 press conferences nationwide, highlighting the deliberate attack on Ambedkar and the Constitution. On December 24, a ‘Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman Yatra’ will be conducted by party leaders and workers at every district headquarters. We will reiterate our demand for Shah’s resignation, submit a memorandum to President Draupadi Murmu through district collectors, and garland the statues of Ambedkar,” Khera said.

He further alleged that both Shah and Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi remain “unrepentant” regarding the issue.

Speaking to media, Khera said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have never truly accepted the Constitution. “They take their oath placing their hands on the Constitution out of obligation. At times, they even talk about changing the Constitution if they secure over 400 Lok Sabha seats,” he added.

Khera also criticised the current ruling government, asserting that the PM and home minister should “take inspiration from the founding fathers, reflecting on their contributions, sacrifices, and mindset.”

He announced the centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s historic 1924 Belagavi session, which will be commemorated with an extended CWC meeting on December 26 and a rally on December 27.

Khera added that Congress’ short-term and medium-term action plans would be discussed during this period.