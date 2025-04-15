Congress leader Digivijaya Singh files complaint against Ramdev over ‘sharbat jihad’ remark

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday filed a complaint with the police, seeking the registration of an FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly spreading religious hatred with his comments on “sharbat jihad.” Yoga guru Ramdev (L), Congress leader Digvijay Singh (R).

Singh, a Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh, approached the TT Nagar police station in Bhopal, requesting the registration of a case under sections 196(1)(a) and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, as well as the Information Technology Act.

The Congress leader pointed to a video allegedly posted by Ramdev on his X account, which he claimed was designed to stir religious sentiments and boost sales for Patanjali Ayurved products.

According to Singh, Ramdev, while promoting Patanjali's Gulab Sharbat claimed that the income from a competing sharbat company was being used to fund madrasas and mosques.

Read: Ramdev's ‘sharbat jihad’ remark sparks row, claims funds used to build mosques, madrasas

Singh further accused Ramdev of referring to it as “sharbat jihad” while promoting a similar product from Patanjali.

Earlier in the day, Singh addressed a press conference alleging that “businessman” Ramdev built an empire worth crores of rupees by taking the help of religion and nationalism to sell his products.

He alleged that many Patanjali products failed to meet set standards, while several others were banned by the competent court.

'Country knows Ramdev was targeting Hamdard'

“The country knows Ramdev was pointing at Hamdard company without naming it,” Singh said.

In his complaint, Singh argued that Ramdev’s opposition to “Rooh Afza” sherbat, simply because the owner of the company is a Muslim, amounts to hate speech. “Calling the sale of the said sharbat as ‘sharbat jihad’is unconstitutional,” he said.

Singh urged the police to take appropriate and strict action by registering a case.

“I have demanded to register an FIR against the person (Ramdev) who has committed the crime under existing laws,” Singh said, adding that he would approach the court after a week if the FIR is not registered.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Rashmi Agrawal, stated that Digvijaya Singh has filed a complaint against Ramdev, accusing him of hurting the religious sentiments of people and requesting the registration of an FIR.

“We are probing the complaint and act accordingly,” PTI quoted Agrawal as saying.

With PTI inputs