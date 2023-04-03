Home / India News / As Rahul challenges conviction, Congress to meet on Parliament strategy

As Rahul challenges conviction, Congress to meet on Parliament strategy

Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 03, 2023 09:59 AM IST

The Congress meeting has been called to chalk out the day’s plan as Parliament is set to resume on Monday at 11 am.

Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against the two year sentence by a Surat court in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case, Congress’ Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs are set to meet at the parliamentary party office on Monday at 10.30 am. The leaders will likely be arriving in black attires, in tune with the opposition’s ‘black clothes’ protest in Parliament last week against Rahul’s disqualification as Lok Sabha MP.

Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge with other MPs in Parliament House. (HT photo)
The meeting has been called to plan the day’s strategy as Parliament is set to resume on Monday at 11 am after continued logjam and adjournments over the opposition’s demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue and Rahul’s disqualification. The opposition has termed Rahul’s disqualification a ploy by the ruling BJP to divert attention from the allegations against Adani group.

Following his disqualification, Rahul was also asked to vacate his official bungalow in Delhi.

Also read: Delhi woman Congress leader transfers her four-storied house to Rahul Gandhi

According to news agency ANI, Priyanka Gandhi will also join the former Wayanad MP as he appears in court today seeking a stay on his conviction. The former Congress chief will arrive in Surat from Delhi on Monday and will be in the court by afternoon, according to his advocate, Kirit Panwala. On Sunday, Rahul reportedly met mother Sonia Gandhi and brother-in-law Robert Vadra at a Delhi hotel for nearly two hours.

The defamation case was filed by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for the statement - ‘How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?’ made by Rahul at a Kolar rally in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress leader was granted bail in the case and his sentence suspended for 30 days to allow him the time to appeal against the decision.

Rahul has been asked by a Patna court to appear before it on April 12 after former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi also filed a defamation case against him for the 2019 remarks.

(With inputs from ANI)

rahul gandhi congress
