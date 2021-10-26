Congress meet today to discuss strategy for internal polls

Congress leaders will meet on Tuesday to strategise the membership drive for internal organisational elections at various levels next year, besides registering a protest against the Centre over the rise in prices of essential items and fuel. The meeting will be attended by all party general secretaries, in-charges and state unit chiefs to be held at 10:30am at the Congress headquarters, according to a communication sent in this regard, reports news agency PTI.

During the meeting the leaders would discuss the membership campaign and the preparation for Jan Jagran Abhiyan and the proposed continuous training programme, reported PTI citing people familiar with the matter.

In a letter to all state Congress chiefs, All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal asked them to turn the membership drive for organisational polls into a “mass campaign process”.

The Congress has formed a panel to strategise agitations and protest programmes across states. “The Congress Working Committee (CWC), in its last meeting on October 15, had decided to launch a massive people’s protest against the price rise of essential commodities and the spiraling fuel prices. This meeting on October 26 will decide how to take this forward,” a senior leader aware of the developments told Hindustan Times, seeking anonymity.

The emphasis on a proper strategy and synergy in highlighting key issues among the people assumes significance in view of the elections in states such as Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, which are due next year, besides the 2024 general elections.

The meeting comes two days after the Congress released its membership requisites. According to the Congress’ membership form, any person wishing to join the party will have to make sure that they never consume alcohol and drugs or criticise the party and its programmes on public forums.

