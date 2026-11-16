The Congress on Monday set up screening committees for poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur, with senior leader and party treasurer Ajay Maken appointed to head the panel in UP and Sirivella Prasad in Punjab.

Congress names screening panel chiefs for poll-bound UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur (PTI)

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The Congress has also appointed party general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi as head of the screening panel in Uttarakhand, while Karnataka minister K J George has been appointed head of the panel in Goa and B M Sandeep in Manipur.

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"Congress president has constituted the screening committees for the forthcoming assembly elections in the respective states with immediate effect," an official statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Deep Dive Who will chair the Congress screening committees in the five poll-bound states? Ajay Maken will chair the Uttar Pradesh panel, Sirivella Prasad the Punjab panel, Deepa Dasmunsi the Uttarakhand panel, K J George the Goa panel and B M Sandeep the Manipur panel. Who are the other members of the Congress screening committees? The named members are Aslam Shaikh and B V Srinivas in Uttar Pradesh; Sachin Sawant and Nivedith Alva in Punjab; Anil Chaudhary and Pal Bhai Ambaliya in Uttarakhand; Satej D Patil and Shafi Parambil in Goa; and Hibi Eden and Rajesh Thakur in Manipur. When did Congress set up the screening committees, and when were the state elections expected? Congress constituted the committees with immediate effect, ahead of the Election Commission announcing poll dates. Elections in all five states were slated for early the following year.

The AICC general secretary in-charge, PCC president, Congress Legislature Party leader and AICC secretaries attached to the general secretary in-charge for the respective states will be ex-officio members of the panel.

Ajay Maken will be the chairperson of the screening committee for Uttar Pradesh, while Aslam Shaikh and B V Srinivas will be its members.

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{{^usCountry}} For the panel in Punjab, Sirivella Prasad will be the chairperson, with Sachin Sawant and Nivedith Alva as the members of the committee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the panel in Punjab, Sirivella Prasad will be the chairperson, with Sachin Sawant and Nivedith Alva as the members of the committee. {{/usCountry}}

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In Uttarakhand, the panel will be chaired by Deepa Dasmunsi; Anil Chaudhary and Pal Bhai Ambaliya will be its members.

In Goa, the Congress chief has appointed K J George as the chairperson and Satej D Patil and Shafi Parambil will be the members. In the screening committee for Manipur, B M Sandeep will be the chairperson, with Hibi Eden and Rajesh Thakur as the panel members.

The appointments come well ahead of the declaration of poll dates by the Election Commission. Elections in all five states are slated to be held early next year.