Monday, Aug 26, 2024
Congress, National Conference announce seat sharing pact for J&K polls

ByHT News Desk
Aug 26, 2024 07:35 PM IST

The Congress and National Conference on Monday announced the seat sharing arrangement for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and party vice president Omar Abdullah.(ANI file)
“National Conference will contest on 51 seats, Congress on 32 and we have agreed to have a friendly but disciplined contest on 5 seats. Over and above these 88 seats, we have left 1 seat for CPI (M) and 1 seat for Panthers Party,” J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra said in a briefing.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for update

