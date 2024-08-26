Congress, National Conference announce seat sharing pact for J&K polls

The Congress and National Conference on Monday announced the seat sharing arrangement for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.
“National Conference will contest on 51 seats, Congress on 32 and we have agreed to have a friendly but disciplined contest on 5 seats. Over and above these 88 seats, we have left 1 seat for CPI (M) and 1 seat for Panthers Party,” J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra said in a briefing.