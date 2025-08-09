Congress picks political campaign over legal battle on voter roll gaps

The Congress party appears reluctant to take its allegations of electoral roll regularities to the court, stating that a prolonged legal process could weaken its political fight. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has planned an extensive political programme against the voter list manipulation after he claimed on Thursday that there were 100,250 “stolen” votes in the Mahadevapura segment of Bangalore (Central) Lok Sabha constituency that helped the Bharatiya Janata Party win the seat in 2024, accusing the Election Commission of India of “colluding” with the ruling BJP. (HT Photo)

According to functionaries aware of the matter, the party has kept the option of going to court open but wants to pursue a political rather than a legal battle against the Election Commission of India at this stage.

“Why go for a prolonged legal battle over the issue of dubious voters when this is a raging political issue and it has united the entire INDIA group?” the leader said. Another leader pointed out that while Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is demanding a machine-readable electoral roll, the Supreme Court had turned down a similar request in Kamal Nath vs ECI case in 2019.

“Once the legal battle starts, the matter becomes sub-judice and the political fight weakens. But as Gandhi himself said on Thursday, the Congress will go to the judiciary at an opportune moment,” said a second leader.

Gandhi will participate in a major rally in Bihar against SIR and the alleged voter list fraud from August 11, which will culminate at Patna on September 1. All INDIA bloc parties are expected to join the event.