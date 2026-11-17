Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Salman Khurshid on Sunday questioned the Centre's approach towards Pakistan after it nominated its climate change minister Musadik Masood Malik to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20 to 22.

Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid questioned the government's approach towards Pakistan following reports of its participation in the SCO dialogue. (ANI)

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The criticism comes months after Malik's warning to India over the Indus Waters Treaty, when he said Pakistan would "cut off the hand" which would try to take away its share of water.

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Tewari questioned Pakistan's failure to act against terrorist groups operating from its soil, saying India's concerns over cross-border terrorism remained unchanged. However, he said Pakistan's participation in the SCO event was not unusual, as all member countries were expected to send representatives.

The Congress MP said Pakistan's alleged support for terrorism against India had remained a longstanding issue. "Nothing has changed in the last four decades. Pakistan began this phase of terrorism in 1977. India's objection is that Pakistan has built an entire network of terrorism on its soil and uses it against India. There has been no change in that," he told PTI.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, that killed 26 people in April 2025, Tewari questioned whether Pakistan had taken any action against the terrorist infrastructure on its soil. He said India's demand that Pakistan stop promoting terrorism had remained consistent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, that killed 26 people in April 2025, Tewari questioned whether Pakistan had taken any action against the terrorist infrastructure on its soil. He said India's demand that Pakistan stop promoting terrorism had remained consistent. {{/usCountry}}

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"From that Baisaran incident until now what has actually changed? Has any action been taken against the terrorist infrastructure that Pakistan has woven within its own borders? Absolutely not," he told ANI. He added that India had repeatedly raised the issue on international platforms, but Pakistan had yet to act on its concerns.

“The fundamental point is that it has now been more than a year and six months since the terrorist attack in the Baisaran Valley. So, what has changed? Has Pakistan expressed regret? Has any action been taken against the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan? India's core objection over the past 45 years—that Pakistan must stop sponsoring terrorism in India and put an end to it—remains unchanged.”

Salman Khurshid questions Centre's Pakistan policy

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On Monday, former external affairs minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid questioned the government's approach towards Pakistan following reports of its participation in the SCO dialogue.

Khurshid said the Centre needed to clarify its position on Islamabad, alleging that its statements on Pakistan had been inconsistent.

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“The government's policy is never clear. Sometimes they say one thing, sometimes another. What kind of policy is this? Whatever they intend to show, do, or say, they should at least make it clear. That way, we can formulate our response once we have a clear understanding of their position,” he told ANI.

Pakistan nominates climate change minister for SCO dialogue

According to a statement issued by Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs, the government has nominated Musadik Masood Malik, federal minister for climate change and environmental coordination, to represent the country at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue.

"The Government of Pakistan has nominated Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, to represent Pakistan at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue to be held in New Delhi from 20 to 22 November 2026," the statement read.

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The ministry said the meeting would bring together representatives of SCO member states to discuss cultural understanding and civilisational engagement. Islamabad also said it remained committed to promoting dialogue and people-to-people contacts among member countries.

India had earlier confirmed that invitations were extended to all 10 SCO member states, including Pakistan, for the November 20-22 event.

Musadik Malik's earlier remarks against India

Malik has previously criticised India's decision to place the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. He has accused New Delhi of using water as a tool of pressure and warned that any attempt to restrict Pakistan's share could affect its agriculture and food security.

"For us, water is nature. Water is humanity. Water is our civilisation. For us, water is agriculture," he said earlier.

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In June, he warned India against attempting to stop Pakistan's share of water. Speaking at a press conference, Malik said, "There is a tap being controlled by the prime minister of a neighbouring country. He says he will not let even a drop of water flow into Pakistan."

“We will protect ourselves. Not that we've just announced it, but we've proved that if anyone lays a hand over our share of water, we'll cut off that hand.”