Congress releases manifesto focussed on five pillars, 25 guarantees

The Congress on Friday promised to abolish Agnipath and resume the previous armed forces recruitment scheme to achieve their full sanctioned strength and immediately restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as the main opposition party released its manifesto ahead of the April-June national polls focussed on five pillars, and 25 guarantees. The Congress promised a nationwide socio-economic and caste census. (REUTERS)

The party underlined the polls present an opportunity to radically change the style of governance developed over the past decade of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule.

The Congress promised a nationwide socio-economic and caste census in line with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s insistence on it. Gandhi has repeatedly demanded the census to understand India’s demographics for an equitable distribution of power and wealth. In the run-up to the polls in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Congress promised a caste census if the party was voted back to power while blaming the ruling BJP for ignoring marginalised castes.

The Congress guaranteed a constitutional amendment to raise the 50% cap on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. It pledged the implementation of the 10% quota in jobs, and educational institutions for the Economically Weaker Sections for all castes, and communities without discrimination. The party promised to implement the Rajasthan model of cashless insurance of up to ₹25 lakh for universal healthcare. It guaranteed a new Right to Apprenticeship Act to provide a year apprenticeship to every diploma holder or graduate below the age of 25.

The manifesto appealed to people to look beyond religion, language, and caste, and wisely choose a democratic government. “We will launch an urban employment programme guaranteeing work for urban poor in reconstruction, renewal of urban infrastructure.”

HT last month reported a set of 25 guarantees or Nyay, comprising five promises each for the young, women, farmers, labourers, and marginalised groups, were expected to form the core of the Congress’s 2024 Lok Sabha elections manifesto. The manifesto received unanimous approval of the party’s working committee in March even as the body authorised Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to give the manifesto its final shape.

The 25 guarantees would be pitted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees. They also include promises such as creating three million government jobs, ₹1 lakh for all poor households, etc.

At a meeting of the Congress’s highest decision-making body last month, party leaders spoke about controlling hatred and new laws to ensure the neutrality of the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, and other probe agencies.