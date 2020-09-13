Congress says PM should discuss LAC issue in monsoon session

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 12:36 IST

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday addressed a virtual press conference where he said that India cannot tolerate the encroachment of its territory by China in Ladakh.

Ramesh also sought transparency into how the PM-CARES fund is being regulated. He claimed that several Chinese companies have donated to the relief fund, there is alleged oversight and it needs to come under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

“How can Chinese companies donate to the PM-CARES fund when they are encroaching territories in Ladakh and altering status quo at the LAC?” asked Ramesh.

The Congress leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has weakened the country by his statement where he said that there has been no encroachment at the LAC. He also demanded that there should be a debate on the issue of standoff at the China border.

Ramesh referred to the 1962 war between India and China and said at that point of time Parliament was in session and then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had attended those sessions.

He said, “During the 1962 war, the parliament was in session and then PM was in the Lok Sabha and listened to the criticisms of his policies made by senior parliamentarians including those made by former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee.”

Ramesh’s press conference focussed on the new ordinances brought in the farming sector, banking sector and the LAC issue. He demanded that the PM address these issues in the monsoon session of the parliament.