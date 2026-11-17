The Samajwadi Party (SP) has around 22 sitting lawmakers in the list of 181 assembly seats demanded by the Congress for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, people aware of the matter said on Monday, indicating that the ask may be too high and give way to protracted negotiations.

“We will adjust the seats and in every seat, the stronger candidate will be given the ticket,” Akhilesh Yadav said (HTLS)

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The development comes two days after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that the Congress had asked for 181 out of the 403 assembly seats. Asked if the Congress had asked for 200 seats, Yadav had said, “Slightly less than that”. Asked if they had sought 180, he said: “Add one to 180”.

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“Samajwadi Party and us have made up our mind on how many seats we will contest. INDIA coalition will together defeat the BJP,” he had added. “Our relationship with the Congress party is very good.”

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{{^usCountry}} HT learns the Congress – which fought the 2022 elections alone and won just two seats, compared to the SP’s 111 – submitted its wishlist on October 19. This list, reviewed by HT, was flagged by the regional party as “impractical”, given the national party’s previous poll performance, said a senior SP leader. The SP might offer the Congress less than 100 seats, said the leader. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HT learns the Congress – which fought the 2022 elections alone and won just two seats, compared to the SP’s 111 – submitted its wishlist on October 19. This list, reviewed by HT, was flagged by the regional party as “impractical”, given the national party’s previous poll performance, said a senior SP leader. The SP might offer the Congress less than 100 seats, said the leader. {{/usCountry}}

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Among the 181 seats demanded by the Congress were Amethi, Saharanpur and Bachhrawan – all held by the SP’s Maharaji Prajapati, Ashu Malik and Shyam Sunder Bharti, respectively, said the person quoted above.

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Also part of the list were several Muslim-majority seats held by the SP, including Umar Ali Khan in Behat, Nasir Qureishi in Moradabad, and Mohammad Hassan Roomi in Kanpur Cantonment. In the list was also Nizamabad, which was held by SP MLA Alam Badi Azmi, who died in July.

“It seems like the Congress has claimed all assembly seats that fall in their MP’s constituencies. However, it doesn’t work because we have sitting MLAs in Amethi, Rae Bareli and Saharanpur so they will get priority,’’ said a leader aware of details.

The Congress won the Lok Sabha constituencies of Amethi, Saharanpur and Rae Bareli, under which Bachhrawan falls, in 2024, when it fought the elections in alliance with the SP. Then, it fought 17 out of the 80 seats.

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The regional party was also uncomfortable with the fact that the Congress was trying to claim many Muslim-dominated seats though the minority community was a key vote bank of the SP, said the SP leader.

In 2024, the Congress-SP alliance won 43 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and polled 43.52% of the votes. The Congress bagged six of the 17 seats it contested and secured 9.46% of the votes. The BJP’s seats fell from 62 in 2019 to 33, pushing its overall tally below the majority mark in Parliament for the first time since 2014.

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To be sure, both sides have publicly affirmed their faith in the coalition, with Yadav repeatedly stressing that the alliance was strong. “We will adjust the seats and in every seat, the stronger candidate will be given the ticket,” he said on Monday. He also sat in the front row next to Sonia Gandhi at her book launch on Monday evening.

On Monday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge held a high-powered meeting at his residence with state leaders, along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Emerging from that meeting, Congress leaders refused to go into details of the negotiations. “Along with our INDIA bloc partners, we will ensure the BJP’s defeat in UP - just as we did in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,’’ posted general secretary KC Venugopal.

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But party colleagues said that a month after sending the seat list, the Congress was yet to put forward the names of candidates. “Do they even have viable candidates in all these seats?” the person quoted above asked.

On Saturday, Congress’s UP in charge Rajendra Pal Gautam and UP Congress chief Aradhana Mishra had confirmed that the national party had submitted a list of 150-200 seats to the SP in October. “The exact number will become clear very soon. The two parties will discuss each seat they wish to contest. Discussions will be held on every aspect of each constituency that both the Congress and the SP want to contest,” he had said. “The Congress is seeking an equal and honourable share in the alliance.”