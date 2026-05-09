Congress severed ties with DMK: MK Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Saturday ridiculed its long time alliance partner Congress stating it severed ties with the party on a single day and did not come to party headquarters to express their gratitude post winning the April 23 assembly polls. “Congress legislators won on behalf of the alliance did not come to DMK’s headquarters to express their gratitude,” Stalin said. (X/kharge)

The former chief minister hailed the Communist parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) for having announced that they would continue to fight with the DMK to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu and for the welfare of its people.

“After the election results were announced, you have been seeing the events that are unfolding. The assembly election results were come out in such a way that no single party obtained the majority to form a government,” Stalin said in a social media post.

Maintaining that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance did not secure enough seats to form a government, he said, “We have secured a significant number of votes.”

Citing a media report, he said, “I already mentioned in an interview given to the media that we will not be a hindrance to the formation of new government and the DMK would function as a constructive opposition party.”

Stalin in the meeting of the legislators held under his leadership said, “I said keeping the welfare of the party in mind, I will make a decision after consulting with the headquarters’ executive.”

“In a situation, where no one obtained the majority to form a government, many people suggested alternative ideas. As far as I am concerned, whatever decision the allied parties took, I intended to respect their decision, work in integration and ensure a stable government is formed. My thought was that we should not pave the way for another election,” he said.

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He underscored the comments of alliance partners CPI, CPI(M) and VCK stating that they were extending support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to avoid a ‘critical crisis’ and would continue to remain under the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on a ‘policy level basis’.

He said, “The legislators of Congress who contested and won on behalf of the alliance did not come to Anna Arivalayam (DMK’s headquarters) to express their gratitude. In a single day, the Congress party left, severing its relationship with the DMK.”

On Left parties and VCK announcing that they would fight hand-in-hand with the DMK for the rights of Tamil Nadu and welfare of the people, he said, “This expression of the spirit of comradeship shows the faith they have in the DMK, which is strong in its principles.”

Stalin also extended his gratitude to national president Khader Mohideen, Muslim outfit Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam general secretary Premallatha Vijayakanth, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi chief Jawahirullah and others.

“We [DMK] have paved the way for every individual to benefit through numerous schemes,” he said.

“It is my personal wish that the incoming new government should continue those schemes, which possess visionary thinking and resourceful planning.” he urged.

Stressing that the schemes launched by his party for women, youth, students, children, marganilised people and government employees continued to be implemented, Stalin said, the benefits of the people will continue and the state will also grow.

“I request the new government to function with this in mind. I once again convey my best wishes to the new government that is to be formed” he said.

The TVK won 108 seats and required 118 seats in the 234-seat assembly to form government. The CPI, CPI(M), which has two seats each, and Congress, with five seats extended support to the party. VCK and IUML, which won two seats each in assembly elections, under the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance on Saturday extended its “unconditional support” to actor-politician TVK. With this, the total number of legislators supporting the TVK extended to 120 making it a majority party to form the government.