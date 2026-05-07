‘Old political character’: DMK slams Congress as INDIA ally ties sour over TVK alliance move

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday slammed its close ally Congress for showing willingness to form an alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu. File photo of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, left, along with outgoing Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin. (@kharge)

The Vijay-led TVK delivered a stellar debut in the recently concluded assembly elections by winning 108 seats, rendering a major blow to MK Stalin's DMK in Tamil Nadu after votes were counted and results declared on May 4. The TVK needs 10 more seats to form a stable government. Track updates on TN govt formation

As Stalin chaired a meeting of the newly elected party MLAs at DMK headquarters on Thursday, Anna Arivalayam, the party passed four resolutions as it lashed out at the Congress for its shifting alliance. The meeting strongly condemned the decision of the Congress to move away from the secular progressive alliance, stating that the party had failed to change its “old political character”, ANI reported, citing DMK sources.

The Congress on Tuesday decided to actor-politician Vijay's TVK in the interests of “protecting the Constitution” and secular values. However, the Congress support alone still won't get TVK the numbers it needs to breach the minimum mark in the 243-seat Assembly. The Congress has won five seats which still won't be enough for the TVK to reach the half-way mark of 118 seats.