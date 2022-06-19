Home / India News / Congress to continue peaceful stir against Agnipath, Rahul's probe tomorrow
Congress to continue peaceful stir against Agnipath, Rahul's probe tomorrow

  • A Congress delegation will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening, MP Jairam Ramesh said.
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, KC Venugopal, Deepender Singh Hooda and others sit on a Satyagraha at the Jantar Mantar on Sunday.(ANI )
Published on Jun 19, 2022 08:41 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Congress workers will continue to hold peaceful demonstrations across the country on Monday against the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme and questioning of party MP Rahul Gandhi in the money-laundering case, senior leader Jairam Ramesh said. A Congress delegation will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening, Ramesh added. 

“Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protests against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme & against Modi Govt’s vendetta politics targeting its leader Shri Rahul Gandhi, MP. A Congress delegation will also meet Honble Rashtrapati in the evening,” the party's communication head wrote in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the grand old party held a 'Satyagraha' in the national capital in support of youth protesting against the Narendra Modi government's newly unveiled Agnipath scheme for a four-year contractual recruitment into the forces. Several top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior functionaries Harish Rawat, Salman Khurshid, Sachin Pilot, Deepender Hooda and Ajay Maken and Ramesh, participated in the 'Satyagraha' held at the Jantar Mantar.

Vadra urging the youth to recognise "fake nationalists" and ensure that a new government is formed in the country which shows "real patriotism". 

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi

 

congress agnipath agnipath scheme rahul gandhi + 2 more
