Congress to continue peaceful stir against Agnipath, Rahul's probe tomorrow

Congress workers will continue to hold peaceful demonstrations across the country on Monday against the Centre's Agnipath recruitment scheme and questioning of party MP Rahul Gandhi in the money-laundering case, senior leader Jairam Ramesh said. A Congress delegation will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening, Ramesh added.

“Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protests against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme & against Modi Govt’s vendetta politics targeting its leader Shri Rahul Gandhi, MP. A Congress delegation will also meet Honble Rashtrapati in the evening,” the party's communication head wrote in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the grand old party held a 'Satyagraha' in the national capital in support of youth protesting against the Narendra Modi government's newly unveiled Agnipath scheme for a four-year contractual recruitment into the forces. Several top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior functionaries Harish Rawat, Salman Khurshid, Sachin Pilot, Deepender Hooda and Ajay Maken and Ramesh, participated in the 'Satyagraha' held at the Jantar Mantar.

Vadra urging the youth to recognise "fake nationalists" and ensure that a new government is formed in the country which shows "real patriotism".

