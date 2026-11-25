Days after sweeping the Rajasthan panchayat polls, the Congress on Wednesday won the zila pramukh election in Bharatpur, the home district of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, defeating the BJP in a closely watched contest amid allegations of horse-trading and misuse of government machinery.

The Congress won 3,701 panchayat samiti seats against the BJP's 2,181 and 599 zila parishad seats against the ruling party's 301. more less

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Congress candidate Renu Wala secured 17 votes against 14 by BJP's Pooja Jatav, ensuring that the district Panchayati Raj body remained under the party's control.

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The contest assumed political significance as the BJP was seeking to secure control of the zila parishad in the chief minister's home district despite the Congress scoring a decisive victory in the recent local body polls.

Also read: ‘BJP wiped out’: Congress claims sweep in Rajasthan Panchayat Polls, demands Bhajanlal Sharma’s resignation

A zila parishad is the top district-level body of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, whose members are directly elected by voters from wards across the district. The elected members choose a zila pramukh or the head of the zila parishad from among themselves.

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{{^usCountry}} The results of the panchayat elections in Rajasthan were declared last Friday, in which the Congress won 3,701 panchayat samiti seats against the BJP's 2,181 and 599 zila parishad seats against the ruling party's 301. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The results of the panchayat elections in Rajasthan were declared last Friday, in which the Congress won 3,701 panchayat samiti seats against the BJP's 2,181 and 599 zila parishad seats against the ruling party's 301. {{/usCountry}}

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Ahead of the election for the zila pramukh post on Wednesday, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra had accused the BJP of using money, intimidation and government machinery to influence the elected members in Bharatpur.

Also read: BJP largest party in Jaipur, Congress gains big in Ajmer: Rajasthan civic poll verdict redraws urban political map

The election also witnessed tense scenes outside the zila parishad office, where Congress and BJP workers raised slogans against each other.

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The supporters of the two parties came face to face outside the counting centre, with the Congress alleging a delay in voting, before police intervened and prevented the situation from escalating.

Renu Wala was elected to the zila parishad from Ward No. 18, while Pooja Jatav was elected from Ward No. 13.